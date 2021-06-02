RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Lukaku rules out Inter Milan exit

Romelu Lukaku won his first title with Inter Milan last season AFP

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku brushed aside speculation about his future by confirming Wednesday he intends to stay with Serie A champions Inter Milan next season.

Lukaku's future was in doubt after coach Antonio Conte, who brought the Belgian to Italy two years ago, left the club by mutual consent after leading them to their first league title in 11 years.

"Yes, I'm staying at Inter. Maybe I shouldn't say it yet but I've already talked with the man who is likely to become the new coach. It was a very positive conversation," Lukaku told Belgian broadcaster VTM.

Former Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi is set to take over from Conte, with his appointment expected later this week.

"The challenge is to win again. I feel good at Inter," continued the former Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton player. 

"In the end I won something, I liked it and I want to do it again. Maybe this time with a sold out San Siro."

Lukaku was Inter's top scorer with 24 league goals, and 30 in all competitions, during a season played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

