Inter open talks for Lukaku over possible return

With his destination now identified as his former club Inter, the Serie A side are now set for showdown talks as they aim to wrap up a deal as soon as possible.

Imago

Lukaku has been seemingly 'crying' for an Inter re-union for months after footage of an interview surfaced with him appearing to be hung over on the Serie A giants.

The 29-year-old Belgian forward is now understood to be ready to take a 50 percent pay cut to force through a move.

However, Inter at the moment are unable to afford a permanent deal and instead looking to negotiate with Chelsea to accept a loan offer.

Acclaimed Italian transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano has also claim the London club are more than willing to foster Lukaku’s exit - as he's continued to look surplus to Thomas Tuchel's requirement and has also appeared to look lost under the 48-year-old German's system at Chelsea.

Chelsea broke their transfer record (€80 million) to bring back the Belgian striker to Stamford Bridge last season.

AFP

However, Chelsea are understood to be demanding a £17m loan fee or a player in exchange, with the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Alessandro Bastoni admired by Blues boss - Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea and Inter chiefs are now set to take the next step forward in talks by directly meeting to thrash out details of the Belgian's possible loan switch this summer.

Chelsea fans on the other hand continue to hope an agreement can be reached as soon as possible as the London club is still yet to make any big-name signings this summer.