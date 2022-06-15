TRANSFERS

Inter open talks for Lukaku over possible return

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Both Chelsea and their striker have said, 'I no do again' as the Blues desperately seek to get rid of the Belgian striker as soon as possible following his 'underwhelming' return

Chelsea have reportedly open talks with Inter over Romelu Lukaku's return
Chelsea have reportedly open talks with Inter over Romelu Lukaku's return

Romelu Lukaku has reportedly informed Chelsea chiefs that, he has his heart set on a move back to Italy after an awful first season following his return back to Stamford Bridge last season as per The Sun.

Recommended articles

With his destination now identified as his former club Inter, the Serie A side are now set for showdown talks as they aim to wrap up a deal as soon as possible.

Lukaku has struggled on his return to Stamford bridge last season
Lukaku has struggled on his return to Stamford bridge last season Imago

Lukaku has been seemingly 'crying' for an Inter re-union for months after footage of an interview surfaced with him appearing to be hung over on the Serie A giants.

The 29-year-old Belgian forward is now understood to be ready to take a 50 percent pay cut to force through a move.

However, Inter at the moment are unable to afford a permanent deal and instead looking to negotiate with Chelsea to accept a loan offer.

Acclaimed Italian transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano has also claim the London club are more than willing to foster Lukaku’s exit - as he's continued to look surplus to Thomas Tuchel's requirement and has also appeared to look lost under the 48-year-old German's system at Chelsea.

Chelsea broke their transfer record (€80 million) to bring back the Belgian striker to Stamford Bridge last season.

Romelu Lukaku won his first major title with Inter Milan in the 2021 season before his mega-money return to Chelsea
Romelu Lukaku won his first major title with Inter Milan in the 2021 season before his mega-money return to Chelsea AFP

However, Chelsea are understood to be demanding a £17m loan fee or a player in exchange, with the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Alessandro Bastoni admired by Blues boss - Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea and Inter chiefs are now set to take the next step forward in talks by directly meeting to thrash out details of the Belgian's possible loan switch this summer.

Chelsea fans on the other hand continue to hope an agreement can be reached as soon as possible as the London club is still yet to make any big-name signings this summer.

-

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • 3 Nigerian strikers who could replace Darwin Nunez at Benfica

    3 Super Eagles strikers who could replace Darwin Nunez at Benfica

  • Osimhen, Ndidi, Salah and Mane are among the Most Valuable African Players

    Osimhen, Ndidi more valuable than Manchester City and Arsenal stars as Salah and Mane take the lead

  • Chelsea have reportedly open talks with Inter over Romelu Lukaku's return

    Inter open talks for Lukaku over possible return

Recommended articles

3 Super Eagles strikers who could replace Darwin Nunez at Benfica

3 Super Eagles strikers who could replace Darwin Nunez at Benfica

Osimhen, Ndidi more valuable than Manchester City and Arsenal stars as Salah and Mane take the lead

Osimhen, Ndidi more valuable than Manchester City and Arsenal stars as Salah and Mane take the lead

Inter open talks for Lukaku over possible return

Inter open talks for Lukaku over possible return

La Liga report Manchester City to UEFA over €300 million Haaland deal

La Liga report Manchester City to UEFA over €300 million Haaland deal

Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez for £85 million means Jurgen Klopp no longer has an excuse

Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez for £85 million means Jurgen Klopp no longer has an excuse

Barcelona sign youngster Pablo Torre on 4-year deal [Photos]

Barcelona sign youngster Pablo Torre on 4-year deal [Photos]

Trending

SCOOP

Samuel Eto'o rejects Liverpool defender Joel Matip

Samuel Eto'o rejects Liverpool defender Joel Matip

Arsenal star Partey changes his name back to Thomas days after taking up Yakubu

Thomas Partey has debunked rumours that he changed his name to Yakubu
SCOOP

Watch former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi play with kids at Ebute Metta [Photos/Videos]

Mikel Obi plays with kids at Ebute Metta
AFCON 2023Q

'I will select any players I want' - Peseiro fires back over Nigeria-S/Leone Starting XI

Jose Peseiro started his time as the Super Eagles boss with defeats to Ecuador and Mexico