'We raised Real Madrid from the dead' - Modric on 'wonder assist' against Chelsea

Damola Ogungbe
Luka Modric made an outrageous assist for Rodrygo in the 80th minute to send the Real Madrid vs Chelsea game to extra time

Luka Modric and Ngolo Kante jostling for the ball as Real Madrid knocked Chelsea out of the UEFA Champions League (IMAGO/ZUMA Wire)
Luka Modric and Ngolo Kante jostling for the ball as Real Madrid knocked Chelsea out of the UEFA Champions League (IMAGO/ZUMA Wire)

Real Madrid midfielder Luca Modric has admitted that his club were 'dead' at a point during their quarterfinal fixture against Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night.

Modric stated that Real Madrid were 'dead' until they pulled one goal back on Tuesday night after visitors Chelsea had gone 3-0 up at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Croatian midfielder orchestrated Madrid's first goal of the night, playing an outrageous cross to Brazilian substitute Rodrygo who finished one time in the 80th minute to send the game into extra time.

In his post-match interview with BT Sport, Modric admitted that it was 'unbelievable' but the Los Blancos were out of the game till they scored that first goal after Chelsea had found the back of the net three times on the night.

Rodrygo and Benzema celebrate scoring against Chelsea
Rodrygo and Benzema celebrate scoring against Chelsea pulse senegal

Modric said: "It is unbelievable. We were dead until the goal we scored. Chelsea scored three good goals. I cannot say we played a bad game, they used their chances well.

"We didn’t give up and our fans kept supporting us. That gave us a boost to believe that we could turn it around. In this competition, experience helps.”

The 36-year-old former Ballon d'Or winner also praised his team's 'great character and desire' against a Chelsea side he believes are the 'most difficult' to face.

"For me Chelsea are the most difficult to play against. Tough, physical and compact. But we showed great character and desire. It is a defeat that feels very sweet," Modric added.

Thiago Silva applauds the travelling away fans at the Santiago Bernabeu
Thiago Silva applauds the travelling away fans at the Santiago Bernabeu Imago

Chelsea came into the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday trailing 3-1 from the first leg at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues raced into a 3-0 lead courtesy of goals from Mason Mount (15'), Antonio Rudiger (51'), and Timo Werner (75') but were pegged back by Rodrygo's 80th-minute goal and Karim Benzema's 96th-minute effort to send the Carlo Ancelotti-led team through to the semifinals.

Real Madrid are now bound to face either Pep Guardiola's Manchester City or Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League following their elimination of Chelsea.

Damola Ogungbe

