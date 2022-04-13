'We raised Real Madrid from the dead' - Modric on 'wonder assist' against Chelsea

Modric stated that Real Madrid were 'dead' until they pulled one goal back on Tuesday night after visitors Chelsea had gone 3-0 up at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Croatian midfielder orchestrated Madrid's first goal of the night, playing an outrageous cross to Brazilian substitute Rodrygo who finished one time in the 80th minute to send the game into extra time.

Modric wonder assist gave Real Madrid hope

In his post-match interview with BT Sport, Modric admitted that it was 'unbelievable' but the Los Blancos were out of the game till they scored that first goal after Chelsea had found the back of the net three times on the night.

Modric said: "It is unbelievable. We were dead until the goal we scored. Chelsea scored three good goals. I cannot say we played a bad game, they used their chances well.

"We didn’t give up and our fans kept supporting us. That gave us a boost to believe that we could turn it around. In this competition, experience helps.”

Chelsea are the most difficult team to play - Modric

The 36-year-old former Ballon d'Or winner also praised his team's 'great character and desire' against a Chelsea side he believes are the 'most difficult' to face.

"For me Chelsea are the most difficult to play against. Tough, physical and compact. But we showed great character and desire. It is a defeat that feels very sweet," Modric added.

Chelsea came into the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday trailing 3-1 from the first leg at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues raced into a 3-0 lead courtesy of goals from Mason Mount (15'), Antonio Rudiger (51'), and Timo Werner (75') but were pegged back by Rodrygo's 80th-minute goal and Karim Benzema's 96th-minute effort to send the Carlo Ancelotti-led team through to the semifinals.