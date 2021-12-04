Suarez leaks details of private chat with Messi, says PSG star is suffering at new club

Suarez and Messi were teammates at Barcelona for six years, following the Uruguayan's move to Camp Nou in 2014. They formed the deadly MSN trident, alongside Brazilian forward Neymar.

Whilst Suarez left Barcelona to join Atletico Madrid in 2020, Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The recently crowned Ballon d'Or winner has found the going tough at the French capital though, scoring only once in the French Ligue 1.

AFP

In an interview with TNT Sports, Suarez said of his relationship with Messi: "We talk every day, we always try to avoid expectations because we are players and we know how we have to act in those moments, we talk about the games, about the family.

Apparently, Messi complained about the weather in Paris, as the former Barcelona star continues to acclimatise and adapt to his new surroundings. The 36-year-old specifically lamented that the cold and snow in the French capital sometimes causes difficulty when he is playing.

"He told me that when he is playing in the cold, he suffers a lot and with the snow. You have to get used to what the cold weather there is like, sure," Suarez revealed.

AFP

The Atletico Madrid star also opened up on what it felt like coming up against his long-time teammate and friend after he left Camp Nou for the Wanda Metropolitano. Suarez suggested that facing Messi at the national team level is less charged as compared with playing for different club sides.

Suarez said: "It was difficult feelings for us both to face each other at the Camp Nou. On the other hand, when we play for Uruguay against Argentina it is different, they are always beautiful games and having Leo as a rival is difficult and complicated."