Suarez leaks details of private chat with Messi, says PSG star is suffering at new club

Lionel Messi and Luiz Suarez have remained best friends despite moves to different clubs after six years together at Barcelona

Luis Suarez (right) has revealed that the cold and snow in Paris makes Lionel Messi suffer during games
Luiz Suarez has revealed details of a private chat with Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi, stating that the Argentine forward is having a difficult time at the French club. Suarez said that he keeps in touch with his former teammate, continuing to talk daily about their games and family.

Suarez and Messi were teammates at Barcelona for six years, following the Uruguayan's move to Camp Nou in 2014. They formed the deadly MSN trident, alongside Brazilian forward Neymar.

Whilst Suarez left Barcelona to join Atletico Madrid in 2020, Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The recently crowned Ballon d'Or winner has found the going tough at the French capital though, scoring only once in the French Ligue 1.

Lionel Messi has not been his usual free-scoring self at Paris Saint-Germain
In an interview with TNT Sports, Suarez said of his relationship with Messi: "We talk every day, we always try to avoid expectations because we are players and we know how we have to act in those moments, we talk about the games, about the family.

Apparently, Messi complained about the weather in Paris, as the former Barcelona star continues to acclimatise and adapt to his new surroundings. The 36-year-old specifically lamented that the cold and snow in the French capital sometimes causes difficulty when he is playing.

"He told me that when he is playing in the cold, he suffers a lot and with the snow. You have to get used to what the cold weather there is like, sure," Suarez revealed.

Messi and Suarez go head-to-head in Argentina and Uruguay's colours respectively
The Atletico Madrid star also opened up on what it felt like coming up against his long-time teammate and friend after he left Camp Nou for the Wanda Metropolitano. Suarez suggested that facing Messi at the national team level is less charged as compared with playing for different club sides.

Suarez said: "It was difficult feelings for us both to face each other at the Camp Nou. On the other hand, when we play for Uruguay against Argentina it is different, they are always beautiful games and having Leo as a rival is difficult and complicated."

Luiz Suarez has found success outside Barcelona, leading Atletico Madrid to the Spanish La Liga title last season whilst racking up 21 goals and three assists in 32 league matches. The 34-year-old will remain with the Rojiblancos till June 2022 when his contract expires with no talks of an extension yet.

