news

Barcelona star Luis Suarez and his wife Sofia Balbi have welcomed their third child named Lauti on Tuesday, October 23.

The 31-year-old was given time off from the training sessions to be bed side with his wife during the delivery of his new born son as Barcelona prepare for a crunch clash against Inter Milan.

Suarez who married Sofia in 2009 previously had two children a daughter his first named Delfina and his son named Benjamin.

He took to his official Instagram account to announce the safe delivery of the latest addition to his family with a picture of his new born son, and a lengthy message which included his name and assurance that his wife is doing well.

He said, "Welcome ❤LAUTI ❤ very happy to have you among us. His mother is doing well and is happy like his siblings. Thank you all for your message."

Sofia who accompanied her husband to Cesc Fabregas wedding ceremony also posted the same picture of her new born son on her official Instagram account along with a message.

She said, "Welcome Lauti, how much we are waiting for you, Love you baby beautiful."

Despite a perceived notorious personality on the field on play after incidents involving him and Manchester United's Patrice Evra while he was at Liverpool .

He also had a biting incident against Itay's Giorgio Chielleni while playing for Uruguay at the 2014 FIFA World Cup , Suarez is known to be a family man.

He has a tatoo of his eldest daughter on his writ which he kisses as a celebration anytime he puts the ball in the back of the net.