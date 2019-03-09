Nigerian striker Lucky Omeruo has joined his brother Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo at Spanish LaLiga side Leganes.

The 22-year-old striker who moved to Lithuanian side FK Palanga in the summer of 2018 has decided to join up with his brother at Leganes.

Omeruo completed the switch on Friday , March 8 after conclusion of negotiations.

He took to his official Instagram account to post a message thanking his brother and celebrating his move with pictures of him with a Leganes Jersey.

Lucky said , "Success is not only by talent but by hard work and determination, Thank God for making this a success, and thanks to my family and friends for their love and support, big shout out to my brother and manager @omeruo 😜 for being the wheel behind this whole process, God bless you bro."

Leganes have not issued a statement confirming Lucky's arrival nor the financial package or duration of contract.

According to several reports he will join the second team led by José María Rico where he will continue his development.

Kenneth who joined Leganes on loan from Chelsea after his impressive performance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia congratulated his brother for his achievement with a message on his official Instagram account.

He said, "Congratulations my brother.. it’s now time to work harder and excel.. this is just the beginning for you.. it’s time the world know how talented you are.. @omeruo1 welcome to Leganes."

Lucky previously played for Maltese side Birkirkara F.C from 2011 till 2013 and Pembroke Athleta F.C before his move to Palanga.