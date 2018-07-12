Brought in from Sampdoria. here is all you need to know about Lucas Torreira.
Lucas Torreira was born in Fray Bentos, Uruguay, on February 11, 1996, which makes him just 22-years-old.
Before his high profile move to Arsenal , Lucas Torreira started his youth career in Uruguay with 18 de Julio where he was from 2010 till 2013, where he joined Montevideo Wanderers.
From Montevideo, Torreira made a move abroad to Pescara where he played for the 2014/15 season, before a move to Sampdoria in 2015 but was loaned back to Pescara and returned for the 2016 season.
Lucas Torreira plays for the Uruguayan national team set up but was never part of their youth set ups as any level.
He made his first appearance for the Uruguayan national team when they participated at the China Cup in March 2018.
He was part of the Uruguay team that got to the quarter final stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and has made a total of eight appearances for the national team.
Lucas Torreira plays as a defensive for both club and country but has a eye for goal which could be a massive weapon for Arsenal.
He contributed a total of four goals in 34 appearances in both his stints at Pescara, and also added four goals in 71 appearances for Sampdoria which will be an added advantage for new Arsenal boss Unai Emery.
Still 22-years-old, Lucas Torreira is yet to win any trophy since his youth level to his professional career.
The young midfielder who will inherit Mesut Ozil's number 11 jersey, did not win any trophies during his time at Pescara and Sampdoria he also failed to win any major honours with the Uruguayan national team.
His addition to the Gunners, will a motivation for him to start stacking silverware before the 2019 Copa America with his country.