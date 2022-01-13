Lucas Digne joins Villa from Everton

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Lucas Digne has joined Aston Villa from Everton

Lucas Digne has joined Aston Villa from Everton Creator: Paul ELLIS
Lucas Digne has joined Aston Villa from Everton Creator: Paul ELLIS

Aston Villa announced the signing of France international Lucas Digne from Everton on Thursday in a deal reportedly worth up to £25 million ($34 million).

Recommended articles

The left-back is manager Steven Gerrard's second signing in the January transfer window after Philippe Coutinho's loan arrival from Barcelona.

"When Lucas became available we jumped at the opportunity to bring him to the club," said Gerrard.

"To sign a player of his pedigree and quality in the January window is a great addition to our squad and his arrival excites me and everyone associated with Aston Villa."

The 28-year-old fell out of favour at Everton under manager Rafael Benitez, who last week revealed that he had asked to leave.

Digne, who had not played for Everton since the defeat by Liverpool on December 1, made clear in an Instagram post on Wednesday that he was unhappy with the way he had been treated.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain player said he had signed a new contract at Goodison Park last year with the ambition of staying at the club for a "long time".

"What has happened and some things that was said about me in the last month has made me very sad," he said. 

"But I will not enter a war on words with anyone."

He added: "Sometimes it only takes one person from outside to destroy a beautiful love affair."

In a fresh Instagram post on Thursday, Digne wrote the brief message "Let's go".

Villa, who are 14th in the Premier League, host Manchester United on Saturday.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Recommended articles

Lucas Digne joins Villa from Everton

Lucas Digne joins Villa from Everton

Newcastle sign Burnley forward Chris Wood

Newcastle sign Burnley forward Chris Wood

'You need to destroy some things' - Ronaldo reveals what is needed at Manchester United

'You need to destroy some things' - Ronaldo reveals what is needed at Manchester United

AFCON 2021: What to expect from teams as the second round of group games kick off today

AFCON 2021: What to expect from teams as the second round of group games kick off today

AFCON: Drama as Mauritania players sing anthem without music; wrong anthem played 3 times

AFCON: Drama as Mauritania players sing anthem without music; wrong anthem played 3 times

Newcastle United sign Chris Wood on two-and-a-half-year deal from Burnley

Newcastle United sign Chris Wood on two-and-a-half-year deal from Burnley

Trending

Nigeria have players to win the AFCON - Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah

How you can watch AFCON 2021 in Nigeria

Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Collins and Chidozie Awaziem (Super Eagles/Instagram)

Super Eagles Update: Ebuehi, Collins absent as Eguavoen passes first test

Super Eagles

AFCON 2021: Super Eagles official jersey numbers for tournament

Joe Aribo will wear the iconic number 10 shirt in Cameroon.