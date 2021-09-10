RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Lorient down champions Lille

Moffi (right) seals Lorient win

Nigeria forward Terem Moffi's late goal sealed Lorient a 2-1 win over French champions Lille in Ligue 1 on Friday.

The loss left Lille in 10th place ahead of hosting German Bundesliga highflyers Wolfsburg in their Champions League opener next week.

It also ended their fine 10-month run without a loss on the road.

"It's an unacceptable defeat," Lille central defender Jose Fonte told Prime Video. "We have to do better, show more determination."

Moffi, 22, provided the assist for Armand Lauriente to give the hosts an early edge.

Turkish veteran Burak Yilmaz had Lille back level from the penalty spot on 25 minutes after minor contact with Julien Laporte.

With the game heading for a draw Vincent Le Goff picked out the tireless Moffi who escaped his two markers to secure the winner in rhe 86th minute.

On Saturday Paris Saint-Germain face promoted Clermont deprived of Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Neymar after the South American World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is waiting on the fitness of Kylian Mbappe, who left the France camp with a calf injury he suffered in their first qualifier of the international break against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Saturday's other game sees Marseille at Monaco.

