Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Lopetegui promises to fight but cannot guarantee future

Football Lopetegui promises to fight but cannot guarantee future

Julen Lopetegui has said he will fight to turn Real Madrid's stuttering season around but could not guarantee he will be in charge for the Clasico against Barcelona on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Four defeats in five matches have left Julen Lopetegui's future in considerable doubt at Real Madrid play

Four defeats in five matches have left Julen Lopetegui's future in considerable doubt at Real Madrid

(AFP)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Julen Lopetegui has said he will fight to turn Real Madrid's stuttering season around but could not guarantee he will be in charge for the Clasico against Barcelona on Sunday.

Lopetegui's future is in doubt just four months after swapping the Spanish national team for Madrid on the eve of the World Cup.

His side face Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Tuesday, on the back of five games without a win and having lost all of their last three.

"What I've learned about this club is to fight, that is the DNA of this club," Lopetegui said at a press conference on Monday.

"That's what we're going to do, fight, both the players and the coaching staff. We know results haven't been great but we are going to turn this around. We are going to fight."

Asked if he knew that he would be in the dug-out when Madrid visit Camp Nou this weekend, Lopetegui said: "I'm here now, that's all I can say. I am the coach at this moment.

"If you ask me what is going to happen in a month or a year, I can't tell you. We're focused on the present."

Madrid's poor run has left them seventh in La Liga while defeat to CSKA Moscow in the Champions League last month sees them sitting third in Group G.

Key players have offered their support to Lopetegui. Captain Sergio Ramos has said it would be "crazy" to change coach so early in the season while Marcelo insisted the team was "with him to the death" after Saturday's loss at home to Levante.

"The players are strong," Lopetegui said.

"They are champions not by coincidence, but because they are strong.

"They have had bad times and bad moments but they have a lot of strength. They don't get to be champions by believing everything they hear."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Paul Pogba shows off new haircut for Juventus clashbullet
2 3 things to know about Marco Ianni, the Chelsea assistant coach who...bullet
3 Liverpool star Adekanye says he's ready to play for Nigeriabullet

Football

Simy Nwankwo and wife, Chid
Super Eagles striker Simy Nwankwo welcomes baby daughter with wife
Spartak Moscow have sacked their coach, Italian Massimo Carrera
Football Spartak sack coach Carrera after Arsenal Tula defeat
Reaching the penultimate stage of the elite African club competition this year is a remarkable achievement by Primeiro, whose financial backers include the Angolan military
Football CAF history seekers Primeiro hold slim advantage
Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt has been on trial with Australia's Central Coast Mariners.
Football Bolt 'offered cut-price deal' in Australia - media
X
Advertisement