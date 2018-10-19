Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Lopetegui 'calm' over his Real Madrid future

Football Lopetegui 'calm' over his Real Madrid future

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui said on Friday that he feels "good" and "calm" over his future at the club despite four winless matches.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui told the press on Friday that he felt 'calm' play

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui told the press on Friday that he felt 'calm'

(AFP)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui said on Friday that he feels "good" and "calm" over his future at the club despite four winless matches.

"I feel good, I'm Real Madrid coach, the pressure is at the maximum," Lopetegui said at the press conference prior to the Liga match against Levante on Saturday.

Real are fourth in La Liga and have not scored in six hours and 49 minutes, their worst drought since 1985. Spanish media have been speculating that Italian coach Antonio Conte, who left Chelsea in the summer, could replace Lopetegui if form does not improve.

Asked if he feels he has the support of the club, Lopetegui said he was "absolutely calm" and added: "You have to live with all these ups and downs in a season knowing that we are where a team can reach any heights and the only recipe is to work, to keep going and to believe.

"We are focused only on the game tomorrow," he said. "We know that this season there are questions for all teams. How the season will play out, nobody knows. We need to win on the pitch."

Real open the weekend's Spanish schedule. Atletico, who are third, play later in the afternoon. Leaders Sevilla, two points ahead of Real, visit second-place Barcelona in the evening.

"There are three points to play for," Lopetegui said. "Three important points that could lift is to the top of the table."

The Real coach said he had almost all his squad fit with the recovery of the injured Isco, Karim Benzema, Marcelo and Gareth Bale, without indicating if any would play against Levante.

"Today we will see, it is the last training session before the game," he said. "We will make decisions tomorrow."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Ighalo tops goal chart in AFCON 2019 qualifiersbullet
2 5 things to know about Sheyi Ojo who is ready to dump England for Nigeriabullet
3 Ighalo says he almost quit Super Eagles after the death threats he...bullet

Football

Neymar and Bruna Marquezine
Neymar breaks up with actress Bruna Marquezine
Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac says the German giants must stick to their game plan as they look to break a four-match winless streak at Wolfsburg on Saturday to get back into the Bundesliga title race.
Football Cool-headed Kovac focused on getting Bayern back on track
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.
Football Benzema hits out at attempted kidnapping claims
Chelsea's Eden Hazard is happy to see out his career at Stamford Bridge should a dream move to Real Madrid not materialise
Football Hazard 'happy' to finish career at Chelsea if Madrid move doesn't happen
X
Advertisement