RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

London to host Italy-Argentina champions clash

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Italy will face Argentina in a playoff between the champions of Europe and South America

Italy will face Argentina in a playoff between the champions of Europe and South America Creator: Michael Regan
Italy will face Argentina in a playoff between the champions of Europe and South America Creator: Michael Regan

London will host the first edition of a new intercontinental final between the champions of Europe and South America when Italy face Argentina on June 1, UEFA said on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

Wembley is understood to be the preferred venue for the match known as the Finalissima.

The clash is part of a renewed memorandum of understanding between UEFA and CONMEBOL till 2028 which will cover two further editions of the showpiece match in addition to the game next year.

Both confederations have publicly expressed their opposition to FIFA proposals to reform the international match calendar, which include playing a World Cup every two years.

As part of their agreement, UEFA and CONMEBOL will also open a shared office in London.

Wembley hosted the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy in July, which was overshadowed by crowd trouble as ticketless fans stormed the stadium perimeter to break in.

Despite those issues, the home of English football remains a popular venue for UEFA due its 90,000 capacity and array of VIP lounges and corporate hospitality boxes.

Wembley will also host the 2024 Champions League final.

Argentina ended their 28-year wait to win a major international tournament by beating Brazil to win the Copa America in July.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

London to host Italy-Argentina champions clash

London to host Italy-Argentina champions clash

Watford's Burnley clash postponed due to Covid outbreak

Watford's Burnley clash postponed due to Covid outbreak

Can you name the players who started for the Champions League winners in the final, in the last 20 years?

Can you name the players who started for the Champions League winners in the final, in the last 20 years?

No regrets for Tuchel over Gallagher loan

No regrets for Tuchel over Gallagher loan

Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi sets hearts racing with Barcelona transfer hint

Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi sets hearts racing with Barcelona transfer hint

Tearful Aguero retires from football due to heart problem

Tearful Aguero retires from football due to heart problem

Leicester's postponement plea for Spurs clash dismissed

Leicester's postponement plea for Spurs clash dismissed

Arsenal: All Arteta's options for Captain are problematic - Keown

Arsenal: All Arteta's options for Captain are problematic - Keown

All Hail!! Sir Lewis Hamilton

All Hail!! Sir Lewis Hamilton

Trending

5 greatest Nigerian under-17 players of all-time

Victor Oshimen

No amount of money will make me sell my father’s iconic cap – Robert Mensah’s son

No amount of money will make me sell my father’s iconic cap – Robert Mensah’s son

PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 after draw farce

PSG will play Manchester United in the standout tie in the last 16 of the Champions League Creator: Richard JUILLIART

Premier League: Iheanacho has another battle on his hands - 5 things we learnt from Matchweek 16

Kelechi Iheanacho will have to fight for his place in the Leicester City starting line-up again after an impressive showing from Zambia's Patson Daka against Newcastle United