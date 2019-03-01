Tottenham star Son Heung-min has emerged the winner of the Premier League Player of the Year Award at the 2019 London Football Awards held on Thursday, February 28.

The 26-year-old South Korean star beat teammate Harry Kane, Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Chelsea star Eden Hazard to win the accolade.

Son has been a key part of the Tottenham set up and has been relied upon for goals when Kane was missing over the course of the season contributing 16 goals and providing nine assists in a total of 34 appearances.

Kane, Ryan Sessegnon and Roy Hodgson were the top winners in 2018 but did not retain their accolades in 2019 which was decided by a panel of 22.

Son stated that he was delighted to have picked up the award, he said, “It means a lot. For me, it's special, my first award (of this kind).

“Many players have not won this trophy so for me it's really, really special, especially because such big names have won this award (in the past). It means a lot and I'm very happy to win.”

Winners

Son’s boss Mauricio Pochettino was also another winner with the Manager of the Year award.

West Ham youngster Declan Rice won the Young Player of the Year award, speaking on the achievement he hailed his family and close friends for their support.

He said, “It's a huge honour to be here tonight and it's very special for me to have this award in my hands.

“I want to say thank you to my manager, Manuel Pellegrini, for believing in me and trusting me this season, and giving me the opportunity.

“I also want to thank my team-mates and my family; my mum, dad, brothers, and girlfriend, because without them I wouldn't be here today.”

Other award winners were Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend who scooped the Goal of the Season award for his strike against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Women's Player of the Year award went to Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal, Brentford’s Neal Maupay scooped the EFL Player of the Season award, while Watford shot-stopper Ben Foster took home the Goalkeeper of the Year award.