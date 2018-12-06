Pulse.ng logo
Lobi Stars vs Gor Mahia, Enugu Rangers vs USM Bel Abbes

Lobi Stars to face Kenyan side Gor Mahia in next round of CAF Champions League

Nigerian representatives on the continent are set to clash with Kenyan and Algerian sides in the next round of the qualification series.

  • Published:
Lobi Stars play Lobi Stars are through to the CAF Champions League qualifier next round (TosinSports)

Reigning Nigeria Professional Football League champions Lobi Stars of Markurdi are set to face Kenyan league side Gor Mahia in the next round of 2019 CAF Champions League qualifiers.

Lobi stars beat Cameroon top flight side UMS de Loum 2-0 to progress to the next round of the qualification series on Wednesday, December 5.

The first leg ended 1-0 in favour of the Cameroonians but after a comprehensive win at home Lobi Stars advanced 2-1 on aggregate.

UMS de Loum play Lobi Stars beat USM de Loum to progress in the CAF Champions League (TosinSports)

Lobi Stars vs Gor Mahia

Lobi Stars will now meet Gor Mahia who beat Malawian top side Nyasa Big Bullets to advance to the next round.

Gor Mahia recorded a 1-0 win in the first leg encounter but Nyasa Big Bullets beat them by the same scoreline in the reverse fixture.

Lobi Stars play Lobi Stars will now face Kenyan side Gor Mahia in their next round of the CAF Champions League (Twitter/Lobi Stars)

The Kenyan side progressed after a 4-3 win on penalties and 5-4 win on aggregate.

The first leg between Lobi Stars and Gor Mahia will take place in Nairobi Kenya's capital on Saturday, December 15.

Enugu Rangers vs USM Bel Abbes

Reigning 2018 Aiteo Cup Champions Enugu Rangers will face Algerian side USM Bel Abbes in their next CAF Confederation Cup clash.

Enugu Rangers play Enugu Rangers are set to face USM Bel Abbes in the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup (Enugu Rangers)

Enugu Rangers beat Ethiopian side Defence Force FC home and away with an aggregate score of 5-1 to progress to the next round.

The have been rewarded with a clash against USM Bel Abbes and the first leg in scheduled to take place in Algiers capital of Algeria on Sunday, December 16.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

X
