Lobi Stars to face Kenyan side Gor Mahia in next round of CAF Champions League

Reigning Nigeria Professional Football League champions Lobi Stars of Markurdi are set to face Kenyan league side Gor Mahia in the next round of 2019 CAF Champions League qualifiers.

Lobi stars beat Cameroon top flight side UMS de Loum 2-0 to progress to the next round of the qualification series on Wednesday, December 5.

The first leg ended 1-0 in favour of the Cameroonians but after a comprehensive win at home Lobi Stars advanced 2-1 on aggregate.

Lobi Stars vs Gor Mahia

Lobi Stars will now meet Gor Mahia who beat Malawian top side Nyasa Big Bullets to advance to the next round.

Gor Mahia recorded a 1-0 win in the first leg encounter but Nyasa Big Bullets beat them by the same scoreline in the reverse fixture.

The Kenyan side progressed after a 4-3 win on penalties and 5-4 win on aggregate.

The first leg between Lobi Stars and Gor Mahia will take place in Nairobi Kenya's capital on Saturday, December 15.

Enugu Rangers vs USM Bel Abbes

Reigning 2018 Aiteo Cup Champions Enugu Rangers will face Algerian side USM Bel Abbes in their next CAF Confederation Cup clash.

Enugu Rangers beat Ethiopian side Defence Force FC home and away with an aggregate score of 5-1 to progress to the next round.

The have been rewarded with a clash against USM Bel Abbes and the first leg in scheduled to take place in Algiers capital of Algeria on Sunday, December 16.