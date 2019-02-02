Lobi Stars of Makurdi lost 0-1 to Wydad Casablanca of Morocco in their third group game of the CAF Champions League played on Saturday, February 2.

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) representatives on the continent Lobi Stars suffered a shock home defeat.

After a victory over South African side Mamelodi Sundowns in their opening group game, Lobi Stars succumbed to a 0-1 defeat to ASEC Mimosas of Ivory Coast in their second group game.

Lobi Stars vs Wydad Casablanca

Lobi Stars aimed to bounce back from defeat to ASEC at home against Wydad Casablanca but feel behind when defender Mama Bah-Yere was adjudged to commit an offence in the penalty box.

Mohamed Nahiri converted the resulting penalty in the 20th minute to give Wydad the lead.

Wydad had a chance to extend their lead in the 63rd minute through a penalty but Olufemi Kayode saved the spot kick.

The result means that Lobi Stars have just three points from three games and travel to Morocco to take on Wydad in the second leg group fixture scheduled for Tuesday, February 12.