Players of Nigerian club side Lobi Stars narrowly escaped death after their team bus caught fire while returning from an away game.

The incident happened during the team’s road trip back from Ilorin where they had beaten Kwara United 1-0 in the Matchday 22 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

According to reports, the bus went up in flames around Makurdi. It is not known yet what caused the fire.

A video was shared on Twitter which showed the bus in flames.

“Look at our car, look at Lobi Stars car catching fire, God thank you for saving us,” the voice behind the video who identified himself as Musa Tinajare said.

Lobi Stars are yet to make any comment about the incident which did not claim any life.

This incident is the latest in the string of dangerous situations NPFL and Nigerian clubs find themselves while travelling for away games.

The likes of Giwa FC, Kano Pillars had their buses robbed during road trips.