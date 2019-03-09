Lobi Stars of Makurdi suffered a 3-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns away in South Africa in their fifth h group game of the CAF Champions League played on Saturday, March 9.

The heavy defeat to Lobi Stars comes after they were held to a goalless draw by Wydad Casablanca of Morocco in their previous group game.

With just four points from their opening four group games, Lobi Stars needed to avoid defeat in South Africa to boost their chances of progressing to the knockout stages of the competition.

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) representatives however conceeded three first half goals and were unable to recover.

Mamelodi Sundowns started with a higher intensity as Lobi Stars conceeded their first goal as early as the second minute through Thapelo Morena.

Lobi Stars stabilized as the game progressed but Themba Zwane doubled Mamelodi Sundowns lead in the 38th minute.

Less than one minute after their second Mamelodi Sundowns made it three through Lebohang Maboe.

With a three goal lead to the halftime break , Mamelodi Sundowns were in cruise control.

Lobi Stars put up a better performance in the second half but were unable to score as Mamelodi Sundowns claimed all three points.

Mamelodu Sundowns edged Lobi Stars on possession but the NPFL side had more shots fired but fewer on target compared to their opposition .

The result means Mamelodi Sundowns are through to the knockout stages of the competition top of the group with 10 points and one matchday left.

Lobi Stars are bottom of their group and can still qualify to the next round of they avenge their away defeat to ASEC Mimosa of Ivory Coast in their final group game scheduled for Saturday day, March 16.