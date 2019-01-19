Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Lobi Stars lost 0-1 away from home to ASEC Mimosas of Ivory in their second group game of the CAF Champions League played on Saturday, January 19.

Lobi Stars recorded a home victory against Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in their opening group fixture.

ASEC Mimosas Vs Lobi Stars

Lobi Stars started the encounter on the front foot.

Chances fell to both sides, but it was ASEC that took the lead in the 38th minute.

A swift counter attack saw a Lobi Stars defender commit a foul in the box.

Ahmed Diomande duly converted the resulting penalty as ASEC took a narrow lead to the halftime break.

Both sides tried to find another goal , with Lobi Stars creating several opportunities in the second half.

ASEC however held on to claim a crucial three points in front of their home supporters in Ivory Coast slightly dominating the game in chances ,possession and shots.

ASEC are now level on points with Lobi Stars after a loss in their opening group fixture.

Lobi Stars return to action when they take on Wydad Casablanca in their third group game scheduled for Friday, February 1.