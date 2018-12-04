Super Eagles midfielder Onazi donates N1m to NPFL side Lobi Stars for CAF Confederation Cup

news

Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has donated a sum of one million naira to reigning Nigeria Professional Football League champions (NPFL) Lobi Stars of Markurdi.

The NPFL giants are currently preparing for their second leg clash of the first qualification round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Lobi Stars lost 0-1 to USM de Loum of Cameroon in their first leg clash away from home and must win in front of their home supporters to progress to the next qualification round.

According to a report by AOIFootball, Onazi has been in the giving mood and has been doling out cash.

In the report, Onazi gave Lobi stars the cash to enable them prepare well for the second leg clash.

He has also given fellow NPFL side N500,000 Kano Pillars N500,000 as they prepare for the season and helping out the Nigeria U-20 team Flying Eagles preparing for the WAFU U-20 Cup in Togo N300,000.

Onazi has not been called up to the Super Eagles team in recent times as head coach Gernot Rohr has preferred other midfielder following their elimination for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Lobi Stars will aim to overturn a 1-0 first leg loss when they face USM de Loum of Cameroon on Wednesday, December 5 in Nigeria.