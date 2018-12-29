Reigning Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions Lobi Stars of Markurdi have been drawn in group A of the 2019 CAF Champions League along with Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, ASEC Mimosa of Ivory Coast and former champions Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.

The Nigerian champions advanced to the group stage following a series of qualifiers first against UMS de Loum of Cameroon and an aggregate win over Kenyan Champions Gor Mahia.

Unlike previous editions, the CAF Champions League now has 16 teams divided into four groups of four teams each and Lobi are the first NPFL team to advance to the group stage in the last three editions.

The group stage competition is expected to start on Friday, January 11 and end Sunday, March 17 2019.

The Group draws in full

Group A :

Lobi Stars

ASEC Mimosas

Sundowns

Wydad Casablanca

Group B :

FC Platinum

Orlando Pirates

Horoya

Group C :

Ismaily CS

Constantine

Club Africain

Group D :

JS Saoura

Simba SC

AS Vita Club