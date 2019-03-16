Lobi Stars of Makurdi have crashed out from the 2019 CAF Champions League despite beating ASEC Mimosas of Ivory Coast 2-0 in their final group game played on Saturday, March 16.

The Nigeria Professional Football League(NPFL) representatives suffered a heavy 3-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in their fifth group game played in South Africa.

The defeat meant Lobi Stars had a very slim chance of progressing to the knockout stages.

They however took care of business at home as Sikiru Alimi scored both goals for Lobi Stars in the third and 39th minute.

ASEC stood a chance to advance to the next round and put in a fight to overturn the deficit.

Lobi were unable to add to their tally in the second half as they Ivorian's were better defensively.

Despite the win, Lobi Stars crashed out of the competition with the result between Tunisian side Wydad Casablanca and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Lobi Stars ended their campaign with seven points from six games to finish third in group A ahead of ASEC Mimosas.