The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) have been thrown into mourning following the passing of Lobi Stars coach Solomon Ogbeide who slumped and died after complaining of ‘not feeling fine’ on Monday, May 20.

Ogbeide was one of the veteran coaches in Nigerian football and has been with Lobi Stars since 2017.

According to several reports, he collapsed after complaining of feeling unwell and was declared dead on arrival after he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

As coach of Lobi Stars, Ogbeide led the Benue side to a top-place finish as they were declared winners of the abridged 2018 NPFL season.

He also led Lobi Stars to the CAF Champions League this season where they got to the group stage.

Ogbeide had also managed Nigerian club sides like Julius Berger, Sunshine Stars and Warri Wolves.

Pulse Sports confirmed that Ogbeide died just a few hours before Lobi Stars NPFL game against Wikki Tourists and the players still went ahead to execute the game which they won 2-1.