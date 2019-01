Nigerian side Lobi Stars beat South African club Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the opening group game of the 2019 CAF Champions League at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

Anthony Laffor gave the visitors the lead in the 38th minute but Yaya Know levelled for Lobi Stars from the spot in first-half added time.

Mathias Samuel Martins got the winner for the host in the 52nd minute to end Sundowns nine-game unbeaten run in the competition.