Lobi Stars and Akwa United were held in rescheduled in Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) games played on Sunday, March 3.

The NPFL finally returned after postponement due to the recently held presidential elections.

Lobi Stars played out a 1-1 draw with Katsina United after their exploits in the CAF Champions League against Wydad Casablanca.

Martins Usule gave the home side the lead in the 12th minute but Yaya Kone converted a penalty in the 68th minute as both sides shared a draw.

Akwa United claimed a valuable draw away from home against Gombe United.

Musa Usman gave the home side the lead in the 26 minute as the went into the half time break ahead.

Emmanuel Charles levelled the scored in the 78th minute before Mfon Udoh put Akwa United ahead in the 84 minute but Usman converted a penalty in the 90th minute for his second of the game as they both shared three points.

NPFL results

A total of five rescheduled games were played which featured three draws and two home wins with a total of 12 goals.

NPFL newcomers Bendel Insurance held Enyimba International to a goalless draw.

Sanusi Kabiru and Kabiru Adewale both scored to cancel out a Phillip Auta strike as Kada City beat Yobe Desert Stars 2-1.

An early goal by Ade Runsewe and a late penalty converted by Victor Mbaoma gave Kenedy Boboye's Remo Stars all three points against Wikki Tourist who scored through Adeshina Gata.

Group A

Bendel Insurance 0 - 0 Enyimba

Lobi Stars 1 - 1 Katsina United

Remo Stars 2 - 1 Wikki Tourist

Group B

Gombe United 2 - 2 Akwa United

Kada City 2 - 1 Yobe Desert Stars