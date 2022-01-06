NPFL: LMC expels Dakkada official for slapping assistant referee, fines club N3.5m

Dakkada official expelled, coaching license to be reviewed by NFF

Subsequently, Sunday Etefia - the assistant coach who slapped an assistant referee - has been expelled from the NPFL with immediate effect. Etefia was found guilty of assaulting Assistant Referee 11, Sani Baba, after the match between Dakkada and Remo Stars ended in a 1-1 draw.

The LMC also recommended that Etefia's coaching license be reviewed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), stating that the Dakkada official had 'failed the threshold to be a coach under the NFF License.'

Dakkada banished to Benin City for 3 matches

Dakkada were also fined a total of N3.5 million, N3m for failing to provide adequate security in the course of the match and N250,000 each to be paid to the General Manager of Remo Stars and the Assistant Referee for medical expenses arising from the assault they suffered.

The LMC stated that Dakkada must pay the fines within seven working days while the club was also handed a suspended two points deduction sentence till the end of the season.

The Uyo-based club has also been ordered to play their next three home matches at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin as against their home turf at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

The LMC also recommended a performance review of the Match Commissioner Dr. Mrs. N Anyanwu for failing to duly report the assault on the assistant referee as well as identified the aggressor as a 'fan' instead of a club official.