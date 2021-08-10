Liverpool's Robertson suffers ankle ligament damage

Robertson had to be helped off the pitch in Sunday's friendly against Athletic Bilbao after his ankle twisted as he blocked a cross.

"I think we got lucky with Andy, it could have been much worse," said Klopp.

"The footage didn't look too well but we got lucky and it will not be too long. Before the international break (in early September), after the international break, I don't know."

Robertson is remaining upbeat despite being pictured outside a Liverpool hospital on Monday with his foot in a protective boot.

"Scan suggests nothing too major but there's some ligament damage which will need to mend," he said on Twitter.

"I will be grafting every day so I can help the team again sooner rather than later."