RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Liverpool's Klopp fears 'incredible' Man Utd despite patchy form

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are unbeaten so far this season

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are unbeaten so far this season Creator: Paul ELLIS
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are unbeaten so far this season Creator: Paul ELLIS

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp denied he was "rubbing his hands together" at the prospect of unleashing his in-form attackers against Manchester United's leaky defence in Sunday's blockbuster Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Recommended articles

Liverpool's gifted front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are all scoring freely for the unbeaten Reds, who are just one point behind leaders Chelsea.

Salah netted twice in the 3-2 win at Atletico Madrid on Tuesday -- a result that means Liverpool have scored at least three goals in every away game this season across all competitions.

United also won by the same scoreline in midweek but had to come back from 2-0 down against Atalanta, with Cristiano Ronaldo heading a late winner.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are struggling in the league, taking just one point from their past three matches, and they have failed to keep a clean sheet in 12 consecutive home games in all competitions, their longest such run since 1964.

Former United midfielder Paul Scholes, now a TV pundit, said Klopp would be "rubbing his hands together" at the prospect of facing sixth-placed United, who are missing Raphael Varane from their defence.

But Klopp said Friday playing United at Old Trafford would be a tough proposition, despite their recent wobbles.

"There was not one second when I was rubbing my hands, I can say that," the Liverpool manager told a news conference.

"There was no reason for it. If you watched the game then you obviously could see that Atalanta caused United in the first half some problems.

"But even in that half I think United had three clear-cut chances."

"The second half was a pure power presentation of United," he added.

"They went for it and with the quality they have, they can cause any team problems, especially when you stop playing football and obviously Atalanta did a little bit."

Klopp said United v Liverpool, which pits England's two most successful clubs against each other, was a "massive game".

"I think Man United is not overly happy with the results they've got so far, but we all know that they are able to do incredible stuff," he said.

"We saw it already."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Liverpool's Klopp fears 'incredible' Man Utd despite patchy form

Liverpool's Klopp fears 'incredible' Man Utd despite patchy form

Haaland out for 'several weeks' with hip injury

Haaland out for 'several weeks' with hip injury

7 goals & 5 assists in 11 games : Gernot Rohr can't continue to ignore Sadiq Umar

7 goals & 5 assists in 11 games : Gernot Rohr can't continue to ignore Sadiq Umar

'Thinking too much about the successes makes you weak' - Robert Lewandowski not satisfied despite his success [Pulse Exclusive]

'Thinking too much about the successes makes you weak' - Robert Lewandowski not satisfied despite his success [Pulse Exclusive]

Osimhen scores, Sadiq assists: How Nigerian players performed in Europe on Thursday.

Osimhen scores, Sadiq assists: How Nigerian players performed in Europe on Thursday.

Victorious homecoming for Toni Payne, New Super Falcons Midfielder.

Victorious homecoming for Toni Payne, New Super Falcons Midfielder.

5 goals in 2 games, Is Daka a threat to Iheanacho's regular football action in Leicester City FC?

5 goals in 2 games, Is Daka a threat to Iheanacho's regular football action in Leicester City FC?

On the defensive: Analyzing Gernot Rohr's Super Eagles

On the defensive: Analyzing Gernot Rohr's Super Eagles

Thursday Football Matches: Brainstorming Top Five Nigerian Players

Thursday Football Matches: Brainstorming Top Five Nigerian Players

Trending

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Quick Takes: Robert Lewandowki reveals his pre-match ritual and favourite African teammates

Robert Lewandowski spoke to Pulse Sports' Steve Dede about his favourite music and other stuff

Perfect Napoli reclaim top spot after Osimhen's 'most important' goal

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen completed a busy week for club and country as he scored Napoli's winner Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE

Robert Lewandowski reminisces about the time Nigerian striker Emmanuel Olisadebe fired Polonia Warsaw to their first Polish Championship in 54 years [Pulse Exclusive]

Robert Lewandowski recalls his earliest memory of Emmanuel Olisadebe