Liverpool's Darwin Nunez is in the news again following his embarrassing act in The Reds' 3-0 win over Ajax at the Johan Cryuff Arena on Wednesday night.
Video: Watch Liverpool's Darwin Nunez's embarrassing moment against Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey
The £86m signing for Liverpool was caught on camera for a shameful display against the Super Eagles star.
Read Also
Jurgen Klopp's men secured their place in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League for the sixth time in a row with a comprehensive victory over the Dutch champions.
Liverpool march on in the Champions League
Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead in the first half before goals from Nunez and Harvey Elliot wrapped up a comfortable victory for the English side.
However, Nunez did not make the headlines only for his goal but also for the wrong reasons.
The Uruguayan international was caught in an embarrassing act during a tangle with Super Eagles Bassey, who played from start to finish for Ajax.
Nunez's show of shame
In the video posted on social media, Nunez was seen clutching his face after Bassey's arm had mistakenly hit him in his attempt to win the ball off the Nigerian.
While Bassey's arm did hit the former Benfica man, it was his reaction that got fans talking. Initially, Nunez did not react to the incident, but after realising he could get Bassey sent off by falling, the 23-year-old went down as if he had been shot by an RPG.
Fortunately for Bassey and, unfortunately for Nunez, the referee took no action. The incident summed up Nunez's mixed performance in the game, which has been his story since he joined Liverpool from Benfica in the summer.
Although he scored a header from a brilliant corner kick from Andy Robertson, the 23-year-old missed an open goal in the first half.
Nonetheless, it did not cost Liverpool as they qualified alongside Napoli in their group for the Champions League round of 16.
More from category
-
Time and where to watch Flamingos 3rd place clash against Germany
-
Video: Watch Liverpool's Darwin Nunez's embarrassing moment against Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey
-
Xavi reacts to Barcelona's Champions League exit, drop to Europa League