Video: Watch Liverpool's Darwin Nunez's embarrassing moment against Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey

Jurgen Klopp's men secured their place in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League for the sixth time in a row with a comprehensive victory over the Dutch champions.

Liverpool march on in the Champions League

Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead in the first half before goals from Nunez and Harvey Elliot wrapped up a comfortable victory for the English side.

Pulse Sports

However, Nunez did not make the headlines only for his goal but also for the wrong reasons.

The Uruguayan international was caught in an embarrassing act during a tangle with Super Eagles Bassey, who played from start to finish for Ajax.

Nunez's show of shame

In the video posted on social media, Nunez was seen clutching his face after Bassey's arm had mistakenly hit him in his attempt to win the ball off the Nigerian.

While Bassey's arm did hit the former Benfica man, it was his reaction that got fans talking. Initially, Nunez did not react to the incident, but after realising he could get Bassey sent off by falling, the 23-year-old went down as if he had been shot by an RPG.

Fortunately for Bassey and, unfortunately for Nunez, the referee took no action. The incident summed up Nunez's mixed performance in the game, which has been his story since he joined Liverpool from Benfica in the summer.

Although he scored a header from a brilliant corner kick from Andy Robertson, the 23-year-old missed an open goal in the first half.