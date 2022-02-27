Liverpool win League Cup after Kepa's shoot-out miss

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Liverpool players celebrate winning the League Cup final

Liverpool players celebrate winning the League Cup final Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS
Liverpool players celebrate winning the League Cup final Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS

Liverpool won the League Cup final in dramatic fashion as Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga missed the decisive penalty to give the Reds an 11-10 shoot-out victory after a pulsating 0-0 draw at Wembley on Sunday.

Recommended articles

Jurgen Klopp's side clinched their first domestic knockout prize since the 2012 League Cup when Kepa blazed his spot-kick high over the bar.

It was the only miss in the nerve-jangling shoot-out, which saw Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher score his penalty just before Kepa failed.

Ironically, Kepa was sent on at the end of extra-time to replace Edouard Mendy given his reputation as a penalty saving specialist, but the Spaniard was unable to repel any of Liverpool's kicks.

While there were no goals in 120 minutes, this was a fascinating final which produced countless chances for both sides to win it before the cruel denouement.

Liverpool saw Joel Matip's second-half goal controversially disallowed for a marginal offside against Virgil van Dijk, while Chelsea had three goals ruled out for offside later in the match.

The Reds have lifted the League Cup a record nine times, moving ahead of Manchester City, while Klopp is the first German manager to win the tournament after finally tasting Wembley success following two previous defeats as a boss there.

Liverpool remain in contention for an unprecedented quadruple after closing the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to six points with a game in hand.

They are on course for the Champions League quarter-finals after a last 16 first-leg win at Inter Milan and host Norwich in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday.

While the match was a memorable occasion, there was a sombre beginning as Liverpool and Chelsea players united in a show of support for war-torn Ukraine.

Amid the Russian invasion of its neighbour, Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson carried flowers in the country's yellow and blue colours onto the pitch.

Both teams stood for a minute's applause, while a message on the stadium scoreboard in yellow and blue read "Football Stands Together".

For Chelsea, this was a painful end to a difficult week, which saw Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich on Saturday announce that he is "giving trustees of Chelsea's charitable foundation the stewardship and care" of the club.

Abramovich, who will remain the club's owner, made the move after calls in the UK Parliament for Russian oligarchs to be stripped of their assets.

Now Chelsea must focus on retaining the Champions League, while aiming for a top-four finish and a potential return to Wembley in the FA Cup.

They paid for a series of missed chances, with Christian Pulisic wastefully guiding his close-range effort straight at Kelleher in the opening minutes.

Mendy sprawled to his right to repel Naby Keita's 20-yard drive, then scrambled across to push Sadio Mane's close-range follow-up over the bar with one hand when it seemed certain he would score.

Chelsea should have been ahead before the interval when Pulisic found Havertz and he clipped a cross towards Mason Mount, who somehow volleyed wide from eight yards with the goal at his mercy.

Incredibly, Mount managed an even worse miss early in the second half, scuffing his shot against the post after Pulisic's deft chip left his team-mate completely unmarked inside the area.

Chelsea escaped in the 67th minute when Matip nodded Mane's header into the roof of the net from close range.

Liverpool's celebrations were well over by the time Attwell consulted the pitchside monitor and disallowed the goal for offside against Van Dijk.

The intensity was unrelenting from both teams and Havertz saw his header disallowed for a much clearer offside than the one that denied Klopp's side.

Romelu Lukaku, introduced after being left on the bench for a second successive game, thought he had put Chelsea ahead in extra-time, but a debatable offside decision disallowed his clinical finish.

Havertz was also denied a goal by another offside flag, setting the stage the Liverpool to win it in the shoot-out.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

More from category

  • Tammy Abraham has scored 12 Serie A goals this season Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE

    Last-gasp Abraham saves Roma against 10-man Spezia

  • Liverpool players celebrate winning the League Cup final Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS

    Liverpool win League Cup after Kepa's shoot-out miss

  • Iraq's midfielder Amjad Attwan performs an overhead kick during the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Hong Kong at Basra in 2019, when FIFA briefly lifted its ban on international matches in Iraq Creator: Hussein FALEH

    Iraq says to host World Cup qualifier as FIFA lifts ban

Recommended articles

Last-gasp Abraham saves Roma against 10-man Spezia

Last-gasp Abraham saves Roma against 10-man Spezia

Liverpool win League Cup after Kepa's shoot-out miss

Liverpool win League Cup after Kepa's shoot-out miss

'Blame Mount not Kepa' - Chelsea fans blast 'WASTEFUL 'midfielder for missing GOLDEN Chance against Liverpool

'Blame Mount not Kepa' - Chelsea fans blast 'WASTEFUL 'midfielder for missing GOLDEN Chance against Liverpool

Iraq says to host World Cup qualifier as FIFA lifts ban

Iraq says to host World Cup qualifier as FIFA lifts ban

'Just another Useless club' - Reactions following Dortmund's awful draw against Augsburg

'Just another Useless club' - Reactions following Dortmund's awful draw against Augsburg

Dortmund held at Augbsurg to leave Bayern eight points clear

Dortmund held at Augbsurg to leave Bayern eight points clear

Trending

AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman
UEL

'STOP THE WAR' - Reactions as Aubameyang, Adama SHINE in Barcelona's destruction of Napoli

It was a big moment for Barcelona against Napoli in Europe

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

Manchester United fans praise Jadon Sancho following win over Leeds on Sunday

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons
PREMIER LEAGUE

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

Demba Ba looks dapper with his new hair growth
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Osimhen suppose tear Pique slap' - Reactions to confrontation between Super Eagles striker and Spanish defender

Victor Osimhen and Pique battled in the game between Barcelona and Napoli