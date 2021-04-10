Liverpool strike late to end record Anfield losing streak

Dean Smith's men have now won only twice in eight games without the England international to see their hopes of a top-four finish come up short.

After back-to-back league wins for the first time in 2021, Liverpool started brightly in an attempt to put their Anfield hoodoo behind them.

Salah came closest to opening the scoring for Klopp's men before the break when he prodded just wide after pouncing on a slack passback by Tryone Mings.

Alisson was also at fault in Madrid in midweek as he let Vinicius Junior's effort through his grasp for Real's vital third goal.

The Brazilian made the same mistake as Watkins's strike was straight down the middle of the goal, but had too much power for Alisson's weak hand two minutes before half-time.