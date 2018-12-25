﻿Premier League giants Liverpool﻿ had all members of their current squad present at their Christmas party.

Liverpool are confirmed to finish the year top of the league after another convincing 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The win put the Merseyside outfit four points clear of reigning Premier League champions Manchester City with both sides having just one game left to play in the calendar year.

Following their success throughout the year which included advancing to the Champions League final, the club gathered the star players for their official Christmas party.

Liverpool who are the only unbeaten team this season also participated in celebrating the festive period.

Star players Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Daniel Sturridge participated in the Christmas party.

None of the stars available came with their partners to the club event as some tried to shy away from media attention.

The party was held at the China White Nightclub venue and some of the other stars that turned out include Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez, Xherdan Shaqiri and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Others are Divock Origi, Dominic Solanke, Nathaniel Clyne, Naby Keita and Dominic Solanke who is linked with a move away from Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has already stated that Tottenham are also in the hunt for the title following their impressive form in recent weeks.

He said, “You make these stories about who is in and who is out.

“I saw the game against Everton. The first goal of Tottenham was a situation Tottenham needed because Everton played more than OK.

‘They hit pretty much everything and it was really impressive what Tottenham did. The same will happen with Arsenal and Chelsea. Nobody should feel out of the race.

“For me, Tottenham were never out of the race so why should I be surprised they are in it?

“Tottenham had the most difficult summer period because eight or nine players played the full World Cup and to play such a season is really impressive. Last year pretty much nobody was in the title race, that is what is different this year.”

Liverpool returns to action when they take on Newcastle United in their next Premier League encounter scheduled for Wednesday, December 26.