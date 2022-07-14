PREMIER LEAGUE

Liverpool star Diogo Jota is injured again, set for an extended time on the sideline

Izuchukwu Akawor
Liverpool will have to continue their preparation for next season without Portuguese striker Diogo Jota.

Diogo Jota in agony!
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Diogo Jota is set for more time on the treatment table due to an injury.

Jota suffered a setback in his bid to be fit in time for next season on his return to training with the Reds on Wednesday.

Jürgen Klopp (coach Liverpool)
The Portuguese international missed Liverpool’s heavy defeat in their first pre-season match of the season against rivals, Manchester United on Tuesday.

He returned to training yesterday, as per manager, Jurgen Klopp, and seems to have aggravated the same injury he picked up at the end of last season while on international duty with Portugal.

Speaking during his press conference ahead of the game against Crystal Palace on Friday, the German coach fears Jota could be out for a while longer.

Moment of madness: Liverpool's Diogo Jota is being fouled by Arsenal's Granit Xhaka who subsequently receives a red card
“So, Diogo is unlucky,” Klopp told the club website during a press conference at Singapore National Stadium in Bangkok.

“Diogo was not involved [against United] because of an injury he got at the end of his season,” the boss said on Thursday evening.

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota scored two goals against Southampton
“He trained yesterday fully and got injured again, so that’s really not cool but we have to wait for the results. He had further assessment this morning so we have to see.”

Klopp was asked if the latest setback was a recurrence of the injury that ended Jota’s campaign last season, he added;

“We will see. The same region, yes.”

