Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

Liverpool winger Bobby Adekanye is reportedly ready to commit his future to the Super Eagles of Nigeria snubbing the Netherlands.

The 19-year-old who was previously on the books on the books of Barcelona before his move to Liverpool.

Adekanye was born in Ibadan Nigeria but has not featured for the national team at youth or senior level.

According to a report by AllSoccerNigeria, the Liverpool youth product is already considering switching his international allegiance.

The Super Eagles participated at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia with the youngest team of the tournament and are tipped for great things ahead of the next edition in Qatar.

He is still eligible to feature for the Super Eagles as he has not played for the Netherlands senior team in a competitive game.

The report says that Adekanye has not been approached by any member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) but will consider a possible invitation for Nigeria’s U-23 team for the 2020 Olympic Games football event like Flying Eagles and Bournemouth midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh .

The reports also states that he never turned down an opportunity to represent Nigeria at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup which the Golden Eaglets won as he was not extended an invitation by coach Emmanuel Amuneke.

Club Brugge forward Arnaut Danjuma made his debut for the Netherlands in their UEFA Nations League games against Germany.