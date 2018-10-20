Pulse.ng logo
Liverpool star Bobby Adekanye ready for Nigeria Super Eagles

Liverpool stay Adekanye says he's ready to play for Nigeria

Born in Ibadan Nigeria, Bobby Adekanye is the latest prodigy to be linked to switch his allegiance and represent the Super Eagles.

  Published:
Bobby Adekanye play Bobby Adekanye has been a key player for the Liverpool academy (Liverpool)

Liverpool winger Bobby Adekanye is reportedly ready to commit his future to the Super Eagles of Nigeria snubbing the Netherlands.

The 19-year-old who was previously on the books on the books of Barcelona before his move to Liverpool.

Adekanye was born in Ibadan Nigeria but has not featured for the national team at youth or senior level.

  play Bobby Adekanye is highly rated in Europe (Instagram/Bobby Adekanye)

 

According to a report by AllSoccerNigeria, the Liverpool youth product is already considering switching his international allegiance.

The Super Eagles participated at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia with the youngest team of the tournament and are tipped for great things ahead of the next edition in Qatar.

Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina. play Bobby Adekanye is eligible to play for the Super Eagles despite playing for Netherlands (Getty Images)

 

He is still eligible to feature for the Super Eagles as he has not played for the Netherlands senior team in a competitive game.

The report says that Adekanye has not been approached by any member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) but will consider a possible invitation for Nigeria’s U-23 team for the 2020 Olympic Games football event like Flying Eagles and Bournemouth midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh.

Bobby Adekanye play Bobby Adekanye may represent Nigeria at the 2020 Olympic Games (Liverpool)

 

The reports also states that he never turned down an opportunity to represent Nigeria at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup which the Golden Eaglets won as he was not extended an invitation by coach Emmanuel Amuneke.

Club Brugge forward Arnaut Danjuma made his debut for the Netherlands in their UEFA Nations League games against Germany.

Several players of Nigerian descent such as Everton’s Ademola Lookman and Bobby's Liverpool teammate Sheyi Ojo have been linked to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

