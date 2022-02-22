Liverpool renew huge EA Sports deal for FIFA 23 in long-term agreement

The primary objective was said to bring one of football's video gaming giants EA Sports FIFA closer to fans of Liverpool in the form of exclusive content and features.

Over the past few editions of EA Sports' FIFA, including FIFA 20, FIFA 21 and the current edition, FIFA 22, Liverpool players have featured prominently in featured images, videos and other forms of content with the likes of defender Virgil Van Dijk as well as Trent Alexander Arnold.

Van Dijk has previously featured as the cover star for the Champions Edition of FIFA 20, while full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is currrently a FIFA 22 ambassador, alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Phil Foden.

Drew Crisp, senior vice-president of digital at Liverpool FC said in a statement “The exciting worlds of football, online gaming and e-sports are becoming increasingly intertwined, as fans seek new digital engagements as a means to connect with footballing action across physical and virtual settings.

“Throughout our partnership with EA SPORTS, we have worked hard to give our supporters unique content and more opportunities to engage with Liverpool FC through the innovative and exciting world of e-sports.

“We are delighted to be extending our relationship and look forward to seeing what else we can achieve together through the power of gaming and play.” via Liverpool's official website.

While David Jackson, VP of brand at EA SPORTS FIFA said: “We’re excited to renew our partnership with Liverpool Football Club and continue collaborating on ways to bring LFC fans across the world together more closely than ever before."

“This renewed partnership cements an already flourishing relationship with Liverpool FC, whose fans continue to engage with EA SPORTS content and digital activations in unprecedented numbers year after year. We couldn’t be more energised to create the digital future of football together.” via Liverpool's official website.

EA Sports claim that their annual series of FIFA Ratings Reveal videos have generated more than 64 million cross-platform views across the club’s social channels since their deal began and the company also claims that the FIFA 20 Ratings Reveal video that featured Liverpool players is still the club’s most-viewed YouTube video of all time.

To that effect, Liverpool and EA Sports collaborated again ahead of the launch of FIFA 22 and released a special behind-the-scenes ratings reveal video, which EA claims is ranked number one in terms of views on YouTube compared with other European club content.