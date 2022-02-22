Liverpool renew huge EA Sports deal for FIFA 23 in long-term agreement

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Liverpool have confirmed a long-term extension with EA Sports for FIFA 23 and beyond, in a huge deal.

Liverpool FC will renew their deal with EA Sports for FIFA 23 and beyond
Liverpool FC will renew their deal with EA Sports for FIFA 23 and beyond

Liverpool's partnership with EA Sports first began ahead of the launch of FIFA 20 in July 2019, ahead of the start of the 2019/2020 Premier League season.

Recommended articles

The primary objective was said to bring one of football's video gaming giants EA Sports FIFA closer to fans of Liverpool in the form of exclusive content and features.

Over the past few editions of EA Sports' FIFA, including FIFA 20, FIFA 21 and the current edition, FIFA 22, Liverpool players have featured prominently in featured images, videos and other forms of content with the likes of defender Virgil Van Dijk as well as Trent Alexander Arnold.

Liverpool-FIFA-22
Liverpool-FIFA-22 YouTube

Van Dijk has previously featured as the cover star for the Champions Edition of FIFA 20, while full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is currrently a FIFA 22 ambassador, alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Phil Foden.

Drew Crisp, senior vice-president of digital at Liverpool FC said in a statement “The exciting worlds of football, online gaming and e-sports are becoming increasingly intertwined, as fans seek new digital engagements as a means to connect with footballing action across physical and virtual settings.

Liverpool FC FIFA 21
Liverpool FC FIFA 21 YouTube

“Throughout our partnership with EA SPORTS, we have worked hard to give our supporters unique content and more opportunities to engage with Liverpool FC through the innovative and exciting world of e-sports.

“We are delighted to be extending our relationship and look forward to seeing what else we can achieve together through the power of gaming and play.” via Liverpool's official website.

While David Jackson, VP of brand at EA SPORTS FIFA said: “We’re excited to renew our partnership with Liverpool Football Club and continue collaborating on ways to bring LFC fans across the world together more closely than ever before."

Liverpool kit FIFA 21
Liverpool kit FIFA 21 YouTube

“This renewed partnership cements an already flourishing relationship with Liverpool FC, whose fans continue to engage with EA SPORTS content and digital activations in unprecedented numbers year after year. We couldn’t be more energised to create the digital future of football together.” via Liverpool's official website.

EA Sports claim that their annual series of FIFA Ratings Reveal videos have generated more than 64 million cross-platform views across the club’s social channels since their deal began and the company also claims that the FIFA 20 Ratings Reveal video that featured Liverpool players is still the club’s most-viewed YouTube video of all time.

To that effect, Liverpool and EA Sports collaborated again ahead of the launch of FIFA 22 and released a special behind-the-scenes ratings reveal video, which EA claims is ranked number one in terms of views on YouTube compared with other European club content.

EA Sports has also confirmed that this deal provides them with more access to men’s and women’s players, digital rights, former players and Liverpool FC events.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Ajax will settle the family of former player Abdelhak Nouri after he suffered serious brain damage due to inadequate medical care.

    Ajax pay Abdelhak Nouri's family £6.5M for inadequate medical care which left him with brain damage

  • Demba Ba looks dapper with his new hair growth

    'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

  • Super Falcons

    All-or-nothing ahead of AWCON qualifier in Cote d'Ivoire, Waldrum reveals Nigeria's plan

Recommended articles

Ajax pay Abdelhak Nouri's family £6.5M for inadequate medical care which left him with brain damage

Ajax pay Abdelhak Nouri's family £6.5M for inadequate medical care which left him with brain damage

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

All-or-nothing ahead of AWCON qualifier in Cote d'Ivoire, Waldrum reveals Nigeria's plan

All-or-nothing ahead of AWCON qualifier in Cote d'Ivoire, Waldrum reveals Nigeria's plan

Liverpool renew huge EA Sports deal for FIFA 23 in long-term agreement

Liverpool renew huge EA Sports deal for FIFA 23 in long-term agreement

Eto’o is wrong: Okocha does not deserve to be in the same sentence as Ronaldinho

Eto’o is wrong: Okocha does not deserve to be in the same sentence as Ronaldinho

Every possible outcome for Villareal v Juventus

Every possible outcome for Villareal v Juventus

Trending

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up
SUPER FALCONS

Nigerians fall in love with Ifeoma Onumonu after 2 goals against Ivory Coast

Onumonu was the hero for Nigeria against Ivory Coast
AWCON

'Plumptre for the Boys, Okoye for the Girls' leads reactions as Nigerian men in awe of new Super falcons debutant

Nigerians are in awe of Super Falcons latest debutante Ashleigh Plumptre

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa donates ₦2m to Kingsley Obiekwu a former Nigerian player who is now a bus driver

Ahmed Musa decided to help Obiekwu who was in need
SUPER FALCONS

'Plumptre is better than Maguire': Has Nigeria found a solution to its ageing defence following win over Ivory Coast?

Ashleigh Plumptre - Harry Maguire
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Iwobi showed his true self today'- Reactions as Super Eagles star disappoints Everton fans against Southampton

Iwobi was not at his best against Southampton
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Na man you be, Greatest of all time!': Nigerians hail Ahmed Musa's ₦2 Million donation to ex-Nigeria international Kingsley Obiekwu

Nigerians hail Ahmed Musa after his act of benevolence towards ex Nigerian International Kingsley Obiekwu