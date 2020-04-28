Premier League giants Liverpool have kicked off talks with Victor Osimhen’s agent as they swoop in on the £60m-rated Nigeria international.

Osimhen has been closely watched by some of the biggest clubs in Europe after impressing in his first season at Lille.

The 21-year-old has led the line impressively for Lille and the Nigerian national team which has spiked interest from Europe big guns.

Victor Osimhen has scored 18 goals so far for Lille (Twitter/Lille) Twitter

According to Le10Sport in France, Liverpool have already started talking to the striker's agent as they aim to beat other admirers to the signing of the striker.

Osimhen has netted 18 times in all competitions for Lille this season including two goals in the Champions League.

The Super Eagles striker has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea as he is expected to make a big move shortly.

Osimhen has spoken in the past of his dream to play in the Premier League although it will be at a club where he feels he is going to play.

Liverpool currently has two strikers who play in Osimhen’s position, Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi.