Why Mohamed Salah is struggling this season - Jurgen Klopp

The prolific Egyptian is suffering his worst start to a Premier League campaign since his return in 2017.

Mohamed Salah has had quite a tricky start to the 2022/23 Premier League season.

The 30-year-old Egyptian forward has managed just two goals in 7 appearances for the Reds in the league this season while scoring two goals in the Champions League so far.

Salah's form coupled with Liverpool's underwhelming start has left the Merseyside Reds ninth on the summit, having picked up just 10 points from their opening seven games.

However, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has now revealed the reason for the Reds' talisman's poor start.

When asked what the specific problem is with Salah this term, the Liverpool boss reaffirmed that the lack of movement among the Reds’ attack is something that is proving detrimental to the Egyptian.

Klopp stated the reason behind his stuttering start to the season is that he has been “too static”.

Salah has not scored a goal in league action since August with his goal drought now stretching to four games - one of the longest barren spells of his Liverpool career.

As quoted by Sony Sports Network the German said: "Now, so the position not really changed and what he has to do hasn't changed. It's just how it always was when we don't play our best football, then we have been too static, via The Mirror.

Salah’s chances of retaining the Premier League golden boot now look unlikely considering Erling Haaland ’s electric start to life with Manchester City.

The prolific Norwegian already has already scored an astonishing 14 league goals in 7 matches for the defending champions so far this season with a further five coming in Europe.

Salah returns to action for Liverpool this weekend as the Reds travel to the Emirates on Sunday, October 9, 2022, to play league leaders Arsenal in the Premier League.

