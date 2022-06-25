Liverpool: Mo Salah to join Senegalese star Mane?

According to the latest rumours, Salah might follow already departed Sadio Mane to leave the Reds.

AFP

Mane has left for German champions Bayern Munich, putting pen to paper on a three-year contract worth £28m.

Liverpool preferred to cash in on one of its most prized assets, Mane, who had just a year left on his current deal at Anfield.

AFP

Consequently, the Reds find themselves in a similar situation with Salah, who also has a year left on his current deal at the club.

Reds have set the price for Mo Salah

Like his fellow African, Liverpool won't stand in the way of Salah if he wants to join Mane out of Anfield this summer.

pulse senegal

So, according to England-based Daily Express, the club has set a £60m fee for any club that wants to take their Egyptian talisman this summer.

Salah has enjoyed a stellar career at Liverpool since he joined the club from Serie A side, AS Roma.

Denis Onyango, Sadio Mane, Jeremy Jitap and Mo Salah Pulse Live Uganda

He has not only become one of the best African players but also in the PL and world, leading the Reds to a clean sweep of domestic and continental titles in Europe.