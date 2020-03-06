Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is currently in mourning following the death of his cousin Almammy who lost his life in a bus crash in Guinea on Thursday, March 6, 2020.

Almammy was among nine people that died when the coach carrying football club Étoile de Guinée crashed in Guinea on Thursday.

The accident which further injured 18 persons, took place in Timbo, close to the Guinean capital of Conakry while the second-tier club was travelling to the city of Kankan to face Karifamoriah.

22 players, four backroom staff and the driver were aboard the coach when the crash happened.

"My sincere condolences to the #etoiledeguinee team and to Guinean football, may their souls rest in peace,” Kieta said on his Instagram.

In a statement, the Ligue Guinéene de Football Professionnel spoke of its "profound pain" at the news of the crash and confirmed the names of the nine people killed.

According to Étoile de Guinée manager d’Abdourahmane Condé, the crash was caused by a brake failure.

"We were going downhill when the coach's brakes suddenly gave way,” Condé told Guineematin.com.

"There were three corners; the driver somehow managed to negotiate the first two, but there was nothing he could do about the third. He lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into a tree."

Keita hails from Guinea and represented them at the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).