The former Barcelona striker spoke out against those who look to compare the new Liverpool signing to him just because they are both Uruguayan, stating that their nationality and similar positions are all they have in common.
' He will write his own story'- Luis Suarez tips Darwin Nunez to succeed at Anfield
At just 22 years old, Nunez completed his move to Liverpool for an initial fee of £64m transfer from Benfica earlier this month after a successful season where he scored 34 goals in all competitions.
“He [Nunez] will write his own story at Liverpool. He is Uruguayan and he is a forward but that is where the comparisons stop” Suarez said.
Having played together in the national set-up, Suarez has seen first-hand how good Nunez is. As a former Anfield regular himself, Suarez believes that Nunez will leave his mark on the historic club.
“He is a special player and doesn't need to be compared with anybody. He is going to a great club with one of the best coaches in the world, players he can learn off, and of course those special fans.” Suarez said.
Having been linked with a move back to England, with former teammate Steven Gerrard reportedly keen to bring the legendary Uruguayan striker to Villa Park, Suarez stated that he is open to guiding Nunez as he settles in his new club.
With another striker from the Portuguese league, in the person of Luis Diaz, adapting quickly to the Premier League, Suarez has tipped his compatriot to shine when called upon.
“I can be there to offer him advice about England and the style of play - but I don't think he will need it - he will let his talent do the talking,” Suarez said.
