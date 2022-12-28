ADVERTISEMENT

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard in line to work with Super Eagles star Raphael Onyedika

Faruq Ibrahim
The Super Eagles star could be in line to learn from one of the greatest midfielders to play the game.

Super Eagles star Raphael Onyedika is set to get a new coach after Club Brugge fired manager Carl Hoefkens following a bad run of results.

Hoefkens was the assistant manager of the first team for the past three seasons, after occupying the same role for the U-18 and U-21.

He was made the first team manager in May after Alfred Schreuder left the role for the Ajax job.

Club s head coach Carl Hoefkens looks dejected after a soccer match between Club Brugge and Oud-Heverlee-Leuven, Monday 26 December 2022 in Brugge
Club s head coach Carl Hoefkens looks dejected after a soccer match between Club Brugge and Oud-Heverlee-Leuven, Monday 26 December 2022 in Brugge AFP

The club released a statement on their website this morning, stating that collaboration with Carl Hoefkens has been discontinued.

According to the statement: “Despite a good track in the Champions League, the performance and level of play in the competition remained below expectations.

"The World Cup break brought no improvement. On Wednesday, Club[Club Brugge] was eliminated in the Belgian Cup and on Monday it came no further than 1-1 against OH Leuven.”

The club's CEO Vincent Mannaert was also quoted appreciating Carl Hoefkens' effort

“His contribution and commitment to Club[Club Brugge] NXT and as an assistant were greatly appreciated,” Mannaert said.

“His part in this season's successful Champions League campaign cannot be underestimated either.

“Our choices last summer did not deliver the desired level of play and result in the Belgian league and the Belgian cup.

“We are now working on the best possible succession for Club[Club Brugge].”

Club Brugge have had three managers in the past 2 seasons, Philippe Clemente left for Monaco, Alfred Schreuder left for Ajax, and Carl Hoefkens has now been fired.

They would be looking for a manager that can provide stability in the role.

According to the Belgian publication , the club contacted Roberto Martinez, whose contract with the Belgian National team has officially expired.

(221201) -- AL RAYYAN, Dec. 1, 2022 -- Roberto Martinez, head coach of Belgium, gestures during the Group F match between Croatia and Belgium at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
(221201) -- AL RAYYAN, Dec. 1, 2022 -- Roberto Martinez, head coach of Belgium, gestures during the Group F match between Croatia and Belgium at the 2022 FIFA World Cup AFP

A positive response was not received, as Martinez prefers a job elsewhere.

Voetbalnieuws conducted a poll amongst Club Brugge fans, and former Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard came up top as the most desired with 19 per cent of the votes.

Union SG manager and former Club Brugge player Karel Garaets came a close second with 18%

Martinez came fourth with 12% of the votes.

The Liverpool legend is out of work after getting fired by Aston Villa in October.

Steven Gerrard File Photo File photo dated 20-10-2022 of Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard. Rangers accounts show £4.25m compensation received from Villa for Steven Gerrard.
Steven Gerrard File Photo File photo dated 20-10-2022 of Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard. Rangers accounts show £4.25m compensation received from Villa for Steven Gerrard. AFP

However, the manager who won the Scottish league for the 2020/2021 season is still highly sought after for the good job he did at Rangers.

Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika who currently plays for Club Brugge could stand to learn from one of the best to do it.

OHL s Casper De Norre and Club s Raphael Onyedika fight for the ball during a soccer match between Club Brugge and Oud-Heverlee-Leuven, Monday 26 December 2022 in Brugge
OHL s Casper De Norre and Club s Raphael Onyedika fight for the ball during a soccer match between Club Brugge and Oud-Heverlee-Leuven, Monday 26 December 2022 in Brugge AFP

Raphael Onyedika whose Super Eagles career has only just begun would take solace from the fact that established Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo had his breakthrough year under Steven Gerrard.

Aribo made his debut for Nigeria in 2019 after signing for Gerrard's Rangers, and he only has good things to say about the legendary midfielder.

Glasgow, Scotland, 21st May 2022. Joe Aribo of Rangers with the Scottish Cup after the Scottish Cup match at Hampden Park, Glasgow.
Glasgow, Scotland, 21st May 2022. Joe Aribo of Rangers with the Scottish Cup after the Scottish Cup match at Hampden Park, Glasgow. AFP

"Playing under Steven Gerrard was amazing, he was a big factor in me joining also because I felt wanted," - Aribo said on his social media.

It remains to be seen if Gerrard lands at Club Brugge, but if Aribo's career is anything to go by, Onyedika has a lot to look forward to.

