Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard in line to work with Super Eagles star Raphael Onyedika

Hoefkens was the assistant manager of the first team for the past three seasons, after occupying the same role for the U-18 and U-21.

He was made the first team manager in May after Alfred Schreuder left the role for the Ajax job.

AFP

Club statement

The club released a statement on their website this morning, stating that collaboration with Carl Hoefkens has been discontinued.

According to the statement: “Despite a good track in the Champions League, the performance and level of play in the competition remained below expectations.

"The World Cup break brought no improvement. On Wednesday, Club[Club Brugge] was eliminated in the Belgian Cup and on Monday it came no further than 1-1 against OH Leuven.”

The club's CEO Vincent Mannaert was also quoted appreciating Carl Hoefkens' effort

“His contribution and commitment to Club[Club Brugge] NXT and as an assistant were greatly appreciated,” Mannaert said.

“His part in this season's successful Champions League campaign cannot be underestimated either.

“Our choices last summer did not deliver the desired level of play and result in the Belgian league and the Belgian cup.

“We are now working on the best possible succession for Club[Club Brugge].”

Who would be the next manager of Club Brugge?

Club Brugge have had three managers in the past 2 seasons, Philippe Clemente left for Monaco, Alfred Schreuder left for Ajax, and Carl Hoefkens has now been fired.

They would be looking for a manager that can provide stability in the role.

According to the Belgian publication , the club contacted Roberto Martinez, whose contract with the Belgian National team has officially expired.

AFP

A positive response was not received, as Martinez prefers a job elsewhere.

Steven Gerrard to Club Brugge

Voetbalnieuws conducted a poll amongst Club Brugge fans, and former Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard came up top as the most desired with 19 per cent of the votes.

Union SG manager and former Club Brugge player Karel Garaets came a close second with 18%

Martinez came fourth with 12% of the votes.

The Liverpool legend is out of work after getting fired by Aston Villa in October.

AFP

However, the manager who won the Scottish league for the 2020/2021 season is still highly sought after for the good job he did at Rangers.

Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika who currently plays for Club Brugge could stand to learn from one of the best to do it.

AFP

Raphael Onyedika whose Super Eagles career has only just begun would take solace from the fact that established Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo had his breakthrough year under Steven Gerrard.

Aribo made his debut for Nigeria in 2019 after signing for Gerrard's Rangers, and he only has good things to say about the legendary midfielder.

AFP

"Playing under Steven Gerrard was amazing, he was a big factor in me joining also because I felt wanted," - Aribo said on his social media.