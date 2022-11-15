Liverpool legend Gerrard lands new job following Aston Villa sack

The Villians sacked Gerrard after a poor start to the campaign which ended after a 3-0 defeat at Leeds United.

He lasted just under a year at the Villa Park having replaced Dean Smith in November 2021.

But the 42-year-old is back to work while Villa has since moved on to former Arsenal boss, Unai Emery.

Gerrard signs for an online platform

Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the Liverpool legend has put pen to paper with the online platform, M88 Mansion.

Gerrard will be a brand ambassador for the bookmakers throughout the World Cup.

Speaking on the deal, Gerrard expressed his delight and is excited to share his views with Asian fans.

“I am delighted to join M88 Mansion as their brand ambassador for the World Cup," said Gerrard per Birmingham mail.

"I couldn’t be more excited to share my experiences from my time on the field, especially my views and opinion to the Asian sports fans regarding the upcoming World Cup.”

According to the company, Gerrard's role will be to "focus on bolstering the company’s positions in the Southeast Asian market.