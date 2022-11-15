Liverpool legend Gerrard lands new job following Aston Villa sack

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The legendary Liverpool midfielder is delighted to be back in business after he was booted out from the Villa Park.

Climbing up the table: Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard
Climbing up the table: Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Former Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has landed a new role weeks after the Premier League club sacked him.

Recommended articles

The Villians sacked Gerrard after a poor start to the campaign which ended after a 3-0 defeat at Leeds United.

He lasted just under a year at the Villa Park having replaced Dean Smith in November 2021.

Steven Gerrard (right) lost 1-0 to Liverpool on his return to Anfield as Aston Villa manager
Steven Gerrard (right) lost 1-0 to Liverpool on his return to Anfield as Aston Villa manager AFP

But the 42-year-old is back to work while Villa has since moved on to former Arsenal boss, Unai Emery.

Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the Liverpool legend has put pen to paper with the online platform, M88 Mansion.

Gerrard will be a brand ambassador for the bookmakers throughout the World Cup.

Steven Gerrard.
Steven Gerrard. AFP

Speaking on the deal, Gerrard expressed his delight and is excited to share his views with Asian fans.

“I am delighted to join M88 Mansion as their brand ambassador for the World Cup," said Gerrard per Birmingham mail.

"I couldn’t be more excited to share my experiences from my time on the field, especially my views and opinion to the Asian sports fans regarding the upcoming World Cup.”

Steven Gerrard was sacked by Villa after just under a year.
Steven Gerrard was sacked by Villa after just under a year. AFP

According to the company, Gerrard's role will be to "focus on bolstering the company’s positions in the Southeast Asian market.

Also, the Premier League legend will engage with local sports and soccer fans through digital channels and various promotional activities tailored to regional preferences.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu is an economist in love with football, photography, humour and social media.

More from category

  • World Cup winner odds

    Odds on possible World Cup winner

  • Climbing up the table: Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

    Liverpool legend Gerrard lands new job following Aston Villa sack

  • Senegal's Sadio Mane

    Pulse Sports analysts predict poor outing for African teams at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Recommended articles

Odds on possible World Cup winner

Odds on possible World Cup winner

Liverpool legend Gerrard lands new job following Aston Villa sack

Liverpool legend Gerrard lands new job following Aston Villa sack

Pulse Sports analysts predict poor outing for African teams at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Pulse Sports analysts predict poor outing for African teams at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Qatar 2022: Team Profiles - USA

Qatar 2022: Team Profiles - USA

Qatar 2022: Team Profiles -Uruguay

Qatar 2022: Team Profiles -Uruguay

Inside the $200 (Shs780K) a night Qatar fans’ village

Inside the $200 (Shs780K) a night Qatar fans’ village

World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year: Exclusion of Faith Kipyegon is 'unfair', says Julius Kirwa

World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year: Exclusion of Faith Kipyegon is 'unfair', says Julius Kirwa

NBA Academy Nigerian Star, Joy Ighovodja Signs for Oral Roberts University Men’s Basketball Team

NBA Academy Nigerian Star, Joy Ighovodja Signs for Oral Roberts University Men’s Basketball Team

Top 10 All Time World Cup Top Scorers

Top 10 All Time World Cup Top Scorers

Trending

Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori left out of England squad by Gareth Southgate
COMMENT

Stranded Eagles Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham find out the hard way; there is no place like home

Samuel Saores celebrates with Benfica B teammates

VIDEO: This ridiculous goal by Benfica B goalkeeper could become 2022 Puskas winner

Super Eagles.

Peseiro names 23-man Super Eagles squad, Ahmed Musa, Onyedika missing, Onuachu returns

Mourinho blasts the attitude of one of his players following Roma's draw against Sassuolo

'He needs to find himself another club'- Mourinho speaks after Roma's draw against Sassuolo