RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Liverpool keeper Alisson scores winner at West Brom

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Alisson in wonderland: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker (in black) scored a stoppage time winner against West Brom

Alisson in wonderland: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker (in black) scored a stoppage time winner against West Brom Creator: Laurence Griffiths
Alisson in wonderland: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker (in black) scored a stoppage time winner against West Brom AFP

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker scored a 95th minute winner as the Reds beat West Brom 2-1 on Sunday to keep a place in next season's Champions League in their own hands.

Recommended articles

Jurgen Klopp's men would have needed favours from Leicester and Chelsea in their final two games of the campaign had they failed to beat the already relegated Baggies.

But the Brazilian was sent forward for a corner deep into stoppage time and headed home Trent Alexander-Arnold's delivery.

Liverpool moved one point behind fourth-placed Chelsea and three behind Leicester.

With Leicester and Chelsea still to face off in a repeat of the FA Cup final, won 1-0 by the Foxes on Saturday, victories over Burnley and Crystal Palace will take Liverpool into the top four.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido celebrates 1st daughter Imade on her 6th birthday

Frank Akpan says he killed Iniobong Umoren with a voltage stabilizer

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

This bride wore the most unconventional wedding dress on her big day and it was beautiful

7 easy ways to treat premature ejaculation naturally

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

How to handle anxiety

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

TB Joshua’s daughter gets married to the same man for the third time