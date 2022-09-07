'Trent is a disaster' - Liverpool fans lament 4-1 loss to Victor Osimhen's Napoli

Tosin Abayomi
Napoli defeated Premier League giants Liverpool 4-1 in a Champions League fixture played on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

This was the first Champions League fixture for Liverpool since they lost 1-0 in Paris to eventual champions Real Madrid in the final last season.

It was a fast start by Napoli as Piotr Zieliński converted a penalty in the fifth minute.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen missed a penalty, but André-Frank Zambo Anguissa converted a ball from Zieliński to put Napoli two goals up.

Osimhen was a substitute and was taken off for Giovanni Simeone who scored the third from a ball by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Napoli went to the halftime break with a three-goal cushion and did not let off in the second period.

Zieliński put Napoli four goals up but Luis Diaz converted a ball by Andy Robertson to pull one back for Liverpool.

No goals were added as Napoli started their Champions League campaign with a convincing victory while Liverpool's title credentials are in question.

Liverpool fans not happy with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez
After the loss to Napoli, Liverpool fans took to social media to express their frustration.

According to the Liverpool fans on Twitter, defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez are to blame for the heavy defeat.

The fans believe that both Trent and Gomez do not possess the required defensive quality to feature for Liverpool.

Trent and Gomez rose to the top of the trends as Liverpool fans expressed their disappointment with the result against Napoli.

See reactions below

