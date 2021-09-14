RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Liverpool expect injured Elliott to play again this season

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

A trainer runs on the pitch to help Liverpool's Harvey Elliott (C)

A trainer runs on the pitch to help Liverpool's Harvey Elliott (C) Creator: Oli SCARFF
A trainer runs on the pitch to help Liverpool's Harvey Elliott (C) Creator: Oli SCARFF

Liverpool said on Tuesday they are confident teenage midfielder Harvey Elliott will play again this season after undergoing surgery on a dislocation of his left ankle.

Recommended articles

The 18-year-old was carried off during Sunday's 3-0 win at Elland Road with an injury that caused visible distress to his team-mates following a tackle that saw Pascal Struijk sent off -- a dismissal Leeds are appealing against.

Elliott had surgery on Tuesday and will now begin a programme of rehabilitation.

"Harvey sustained a fracture dislocation of his left ankle during the game," club doctor Jim Moxon told liverpoolfc.com.

"We were able to reduce the dislocation immediately on the pitch and Harvey had surgery today to repair the fracture and ligaments damaged in the incident.

"The operation was a success so his comeback starts now. 

"We won't put pressure on him by setting a specific timeframe beyond being able to say with confidence we expect him to feature again later in the season following our rehab programme."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had previously said Elliott "was in the best possible place" with goalkeeper Alisson Becker adding: "The medical staff obviously had to work hard to give him the best conditions for recovery but Harvey knows that we are here for him whenever he needs us.

"We are a real unit as a team. We celebrate together, and when an important player gets injured we are injured together for him."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Maguire backs Man Utd to bounce back from Young Boys upset

Young Boys strike late to stun Ronaldo's Man Utd in Champions League

Liverpool expect injured Elliott to play again this season

PSG boss Pochettino 'excited' to see Messi, Neymar and Mbappe

Mignolet takes heart from previous meeting as he prepares to face Messi

Benzema confident of Madrid's European hopes ahead of Inter trip

This is it: Messi gets set for PSG Champions League bow

Idris Olowunnimbe appointed Project Lead for NUGA 2022

Champions League final pain a 'motor' for Man City, says Guardiola

Trending

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

Super Eagles of Nigeria will go again against Cape Verde on Tuesday

Watch Super Eagles celebrate in the dressing room after one of their latest wins [Video]

Watch Super Eagle celebrate in the dressing room after one of their latest win (Facebook/Super Eagles)

Why Ahmed Musa had different numbers of Super Eagles’ games in NFF and FIFA’s records [Pulse Explainer]

Ahmed Musa has not reached 100 caps for the Super Eagles according to FIFA (Instagram/Super Eagles)

How Super Eagles were forced to spend an extra night in Cape Verde

The Super Eagles could not leave Cape Verde immediately after their win (Instagram/Super Eagles)