Liverpool expect injured Elliott to play again this season

The 18-year-old was carried off during Sunday's 3-0 win at Elland Road with an injury that caused visible distress to his team-mates following a tackle that saw Pascal Struijk sent off -- a dismissal Leeds are appealing against.

Elliott had surgery on Tuesday and will now begin a programme of rehabilitation.

"Harvey sustained a fracture dislocation of his left ankle during the game," club doctor Jim Moxon told liverpoolfc.com.

"We were able to reduce the dislocation immediately on the pitch and Harvey had surgery today to repair the fracture and ligaments damaged in the incident.

"The operation was a success so his comeback starts now.

"We won't put pressure on him by setting a specific timeframe beyond being able to say with confidence we expect him to feature again later in the season following our rehab programme."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had previously said Elliott "was in the best possible place" with goalkeeper Alisson Becker adding: "The medical staff obviously had to work hard to give him the best conditions for recovery but Harvey knows that we are here for him whenever he needs us.