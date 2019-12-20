Following his impressive performances for Lille so far this season, Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is attracting the interest of Premier League giants Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Osimhen has been a fine signing for Lille with 12 goals in all competitions and the third-joint top scorer in French Ligue 1.

The 20-year-old who was signed last summer from Belgian side Charleroi has become the first-choice striker and a fan favourite at Lille.

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are among a host of clubs monitoring the Nigeria international.

A move in January is however unlikely unless Lille receive an offer too good to refuse.

Osimhen is also looking to finish the season at Lille and help them book a place in next season’s Champions League.

The former Golden Eaglets player has scored nine goals in the league for Lille with another two coming in the Champions League and one in the French League Cup.

Tottenham are considered favourites to sign him because of Joao Sacramento who was Osimhen’s coach at Lille before he joined Jose Mourinho as an assistant in England.

Osimhen has a good relationship with Sacramento who worked with him when he was at Lille.

Lille's sporting director Luis Campos, who signed Osimhen is also known to be a good friend of the new Tottenham boss.