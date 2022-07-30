Community Shield: Injury list, who's in or out? - Team news, preview

63 days after they suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris, Liverpool is back to have another go on a title.

The Reds take on League winners City who seems to have become a bogey team for the Merseysiders of recent in the competition.

Today's encounter is the first of what's expected to be another long battle between Jurgen Klopp and his opposite number Pep Guardiola for who will take home the honours in all competitions.

Both winners have been sharpening their swords ahead of this clash and the season but who is in or out of this pulsating battle?

Let's take a look at which players have been ruled out or fit for both sides.

Liverpool team news, injuries

With Liverpool looking to put an end to their losing streak against City in this competition, Klopp's task has been made even more difficult with the absence of first choice goalkeeper, Alisson.

The Brazilian number 1 will not be a part of the team today despite confirmation from his manager that he is back in training having missed most of the pre-season due to an abdominal injury.

Another major miss for Liverpool will be Portuguese forward, Diogo Jota, who is still out with a muscle problem.

On the goal side, Klopp will call on his big money signing Darwin Nunez, who had an interesting pre-season including a 4-star display against RB Leipzig.

Then of course, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz are also available for selection and expected to start.

Manchester City team news, injuries

For Guardiola, he is sweating over the fitness of his two main centre-backs, Aymeric Laporte and skipper, Ruben Dias.

Both defenders are stepping up their rehabilitation from injuries and this game may have come too soon for them.

On the flip side, Pep has new forwards, Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez and Kalvin Philips, who played as makeshift CB in pre-season, to help the Cityzens lift their first shield since 2019.

Also available for Pep and City are Phil Foden, John Stones and Illay Gundogan, who all missed the pre-season tour of the US due to visa issues.

You also have the usual suspects, Riyad Mahrez, Ederson, Bernard Silva and Kevin de Bruyne all available for Pep.

Key information

Leicester City's King Power Stadium will host the 2022/23 community shield between Liverpool and Manchester City.

Wembley Stadium is usually the host of this particular tie but will take a break this year due to the ongoing Women's European Championship final taking place on Sunday.

England will host rivals Germany in that final slated for tomorrow.

Kick off time for the Community Shield