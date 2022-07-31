COMMUNITY SHIELD

Rating Nunez, Liverpool players performance in 3-1 victory over Manchester City

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Relieving the Saturday's community shield, how well did Jurgen Klopp's Reds perform?

New boy Darwin Nunez scored Liverpool's victory over Manchester City
New boy Darwin Nunez scored Liverpool's victory over Manchester City

Liverpool came off tops in their pre-Premier League encounter with rivals Manchester City on Saturday.

Recommended articles

Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez in either half, ensured that Liverpool who won last season's FA Cup and finished second to Manchester City in the Premier League, got their pound of flesh.

On the day, Liverpool's coach Jurgen Klopp put 14 men on display, but how did they perform?

Mo Salah was on the scoresheet as Liverpool beat Man City to win the Community shield
Mo Salah was on the scoresheet as Liverpool beat Man City to win the Community shield Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: Rating Haaland, Man City players performance in heartbreaking defeat to Liverpool

'Nunez ti ready, Haaland disaster' - Reactions as Liverpool beat Manchester City to win 2022 Community Shield

Top 20 Most Appearances in the Premier League

Made a couple of routine saves, but was shaky on the ball and poor for Julian Alvarez’s equalizer, not clearing the danger.

Impressive, and opening the scoring for the Reds with a deflected strike. after almost setting Andy Robertson up for the opener. Struggled with tracking back well in the lead-up to City’s goal.

Produced a calm, cultured display. Succeded in keeping Erling Haaland at bay.

Bar one stray pass out of play, the Dutchman cruised through proceedings, also making some key interventions inside the Liverpool box.

Missed a chance to give Liverpool the opener from Trent’s aforementioned cross. Did well against Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez in his position.

Was tenacious at the heart of the midfield, biting into tackles, and stopping Manchester City's attacks. Committed a lot too many fouls.

Man of the match performance and was masterful against the Premier League champions.

Made a slow start, losing the ball a couple of times, but he grew into the game, nearly teeing up Luis Diaz with a lovely cross. Pressed endlessly and helped Liverpool outplay their rivals.

Tormented Joao Cancelo and Nathan Ake, and also assisted Trent’s opener. Buried a penalty to put Liverpool 2-1 up and add his name to the score sheet.

Was countlessly relentless as he and Kyle Walker locked horns. Assisted Robertson's forward movements all evening.

Did great with hold-up play. Worked hard in linking with the midfield, Had one poor shot.

Came on in the 59th minute for Firmino to score the winning goal in his competitive debut. Was denied by Ederson when he had a great chance to score but won the penalty, headed wide late on but eventually scored the winner.

Came on in the 74th minute for Alexander-Arnold. Did a good job at right-back.

Came on in the 74th minute for Henderson. Kept it tidy all through, and ensured the ball kept ticking over.

Came on for Thiago in the 85th minute. Played for only five minutes.

Came on for Diaz in the 90th minute. Played only added minutes.

Came on for Salah in the 90+6th minute. Played only for a matter of seconds.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Kelechi Iheanacho and his girlfriend Amarachi Joy

    Kelechi Iheanacho Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

  • FC Porto celebrate their Super Cup victory over Tondela

    Zaidu Sanusi becomes Super Cup champion as Porto pummels Tondela

  • New boy Darwin Nunez scored Liverpool's victory over Manchester City

    Rating Nunez, Liverpool players performance in 3-1 victory over Manchester City

Recommended articles

Kelechi Iheanacho Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Kelechi Iheanacho Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Zaidu Sanusi becomes Super Cup champion as Porto pummels Tondela

Zaidu Sanusi becomes Super Cup champion as Porto pummels Tondela

Rating Nunez, Liverpool players performance in 3-1 victory over Manchester City

Rating Nunez, Liverpool players performance in 3-1 victory over Manchester City

Rating Haaland, Man City players performance in heartbreaking defeat to Liverpool

Rating Haaland, Man City players performance in heartbreaking defeat to Liverpool

Sadiqq double inspires 12 Strong to MerryBet5Stars PL title

Sadiqq double inspires 12 Strong to MerryBet5Stars PL title

'I was laughing with the boys inside'- Aribo reacts to his brilliant solo goal

'I was laughing with the boys inside'- Aribo reacts to his brilliant solo goal

Trending

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]

Instagram model has called out Arsenal's Thomas Partey over fresh rape allegations on Twitter
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend
REPORT

Ivorian legend Yaya Toure to become coach at Premier League giant

Yaya Toure

'Thomas Partey belongs in prison' – Reactions as Arsenal star is accused of rape again

'Thomas Partey belongs in Prison' - Reactions as Arsenal star accused of rape again