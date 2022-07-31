Rating Nunez, Liverpool players performance in 3-1 victory over Manchester City

Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez in either half, ensured that Liverpool who won last season's FA Cup and finished second to Manchester City in the Premier League, got their pound of flesh.

On the day, Liverpool's coach Jurgen Klopp put 14 men on display, but how did they perform?

Adrian: 5

Made a couple of routine saves, but was shaky on the ball and poor for Julian Alvarez’s equalizer, not clearing the danger.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 8

Impressive, and opening the scoring for the Reds with a deflected strike. after almost setting Andy Robertson up for the opener. Struggled with tracking back well in the lead-up to City’s goal.

Joel Matip: 8

Produced a calm, cultured display. Succeded in keeping Erling Haaland at bay.

Virgil van Dijk: 8

Bar one stray pass out of play, the Dutchman cruised through proceedings, also making some key interventions inside the Liverpool box.

Andy Robertson: 7

Missed a chance to give Liverpool the opener from Trent’s aforementioned cross. Did well against Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez in his position.

Fabinho: 8

Was tenacious at the heart of the midfield, biting into tackles, and stopping Manchester City's attacks. Committed a lot too many fouls.

Thiago: 9

Man of the match performance and was masterful against the Premier League champions.

Jordan Henderson: 7

Made a slow start, losing the ball a couple of times, but he grew into the game, nearly teeing up Luis Diaz with a lovely cross. Pressed endlessly and helped Liverpool outplay their rivals.

Mohamed Salah: 9

Tormented Joao Cancelo and Nathan Ake, and also assisted Trent’s opener. Buried a penalty to put Liverpool 2-1 up and add his name to the score sheet.

Luis Diaz: 7

Was countlessly relentless as he and Kyle Walker locked horns. Assisted Robertson's forward movements all evening.

Roberto Firmino: 6

Did great with hold-up play. Worked hard in linking with the midfield, Had one poor shot.

Darwin Nunez: 9

Came on in the 59th minute for Firmino to score the winning goal in his competitive debut. Was denied by Ederson when he had a great chance to score but won the penalty, headed wide late on but eventually scored the winner.

James Milner: 6

Came on in the 74th minute for Alexander-Arnold. Did a good job at right-back.

Harvey Elliott: 6

Came on in the 74th minute for Henderson. Kept it tidy all through, and ensured the ball kept ticking over.

Naby Keita: N/A

Came on for Thiago in the 85th minute. Played for only five minutes.

Fabio Carvalho: N/A

Came on for Diaz in the 90th minute. Played only added minutes.

Curtis Jones: N/A