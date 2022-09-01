Reactions to Isak's VAR disallowed goal for Newcastle United against Liverpool

'Daylight robbery by Liverpool' -Frustration as Isak's disallowed goal by VAR should have counted

Reactions to Isak's VAR disallowed goal for Newcastle United against Liverpool
Reactions to Isak's VAR disallowed goal for Newcastle United against Liverpool

Liverpool recorded a 2-1 victory against Newcastle United in a Premier League encounter that took place on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Alexander Isak converted a ball through to him by Sean Longstaff in the 38th minute to give Newcastle United the lead.

Isak's goal on his debut following a transfer from La Liga giants Real Sociedad gave Newcastle United a lead at the halftime break.

The Swedish striker would put the ball past Alisson Becker again in the 55th minute.

The goal would however be ruled out as offside by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Liverpool scored their equalizer a few minutes later through Roberto Firmino.

The Reds will take all three points through a late winner by youngster Fabio Carvalho.

After the game, fans were furious at Liverpool getting the win with the last kick of the game.

Five minutes were added but the goal by Carvalho came in the 98th minute which sparked wild reactions on social media after the game.

To start the morning, fans are now analyzing the offside decision against Isak's goal.

The goal by Isak would have put Newcastle United two goals up and be much more difficult to overcome by Liverpool.

The replays show that Isak's goal should have stood as he is being played onside by the feet of the last Liverpool defender.

A comparison was also made with the goal scored by Marcus Rashford for Manchester United against Liverpool.

See reactions to Isak's disallowed goal below

