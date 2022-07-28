Why 'the butcher' Martinez snubbed Arsenal for Manchester United

Martinez was heavily linked with Arsenal earlier in the summer and looked likely to end up as the next arrival at the Emirates.

Pulse Nigeria

However, Manchester United came into the picture to reach an agreement with Dutch giant Ajax Amsterdam for the defender.

United on Wednesday officially confirmed the transfer as reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria with Martinez putting pen to paper on a five-year contract worth £57m in transfer fee and add-ons.

The chance to join United and reunite with Erik Ten Hag

While Arsenal looked like his preferred destination at some point, the Argentine International decided to snub the North London side for their rivals in Manchester, United.

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on the decision during his first official interview with his new club, Martinez said that the opportunity to join one of the best clubs and to reunite with his former boss at Ajax was one he couldn't miss out on.

"Manchester United, I think, is one of the best clubs in the world. Every player wants to play here," Martinez told the club.

Pulse Nigeria

"The opportunity was there, so I took it and now I’m really happy to be here," he told the club's media team."

On the role ten Hag played in his decision to join the Red Devils, he added;

"Well, I was with him three years at Ajax and I know his style of playing. With him, I improved a lot, to be honest."

Pulse Nigeria

"He’s here in Manchester now, so again the opportunity was there and for sure he’s very important in my career," he added.

"[He is] very intense, for sure. Good football. Winning mentality, you know? That’s the most important, yeah.